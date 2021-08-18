Humankind - Out Now!

Hey everyone,

We can hardly believe it, but the day has arrived… HUMANKIND is out now!



When Amplitude was founded, HUMANKIND was the game we dreamed of making. So as you can imagine, building this game has been quite the journey for us: exciting, complicated, and full of new adventures. It's also our first departure from the sci-fantasy Endless Universe where all our games have been anchored so far (but for my Endless fans - fear not, lots more Endless in the future!)



For those of you who are just joining us, here's a little bit more about the game: In HUMANKIND, you'll be leading your people from the Neolithic to the Modern era. At the start of each era, you'll be able to choose one of ten cultures to adopt, whose traits will stack with those of your previous cultures. The idea here was to create a more immersive experience, where the culture you're incarnating is representative of the era you're in, but while keeping traits from your previous decisions. After all, in the real world, today's societies are often influenced by those that came before them.



The other big unique HK feature when compared to other 4x strategy games is the Fame system. It's a unified victory condition: whoever earns the most fame, wins the game. Which means all your early and mid-game actions count, not just which has the biggest army and can steamroll the others at the end.



This is a game that wouldn't have been possible without our community. Thousands of you joined us here on the Epic store joined and gave us your feedback during our previous gameplay slices: through the OpenDev program, and finally the Closed Beta. Community and player feedback are and have been integral to the way we develop our games since Amplitude's creation, and we know it will continue to be the case for as long as we're around!



Finally, today's launch is just the beginning for HUMANKIND. We've got every intention to support this game fully for years to come, improving, patching, balancing, and adding content.

We hope you enjoy and can't wait to hear your thoughts!

