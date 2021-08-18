Intricacy & Complexity Create The Next Step In Prog Jazz On The Anders Helmerson Trio's 'Opus i'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed pianist Anders Helmerson leads bassist Lukasz Chyla and drummer Juan Meija as the Anders Helmerson Trio ahead of the anticipated release of their second album: Opus i. Its DNA intertwined through classical music, folklore, prog rock, and all that lay between, the album sees the band pay homage to those that came before while progressing jazz like no other. Unsatisfied with the genre dormant, the Anders Helmerson Trio infuse a technology and futurism inspired philosophy to bring new life to contemporary jazz.



This signature sound is heralded by the album's lead track iScherzo, a piece rooted in a pulsating bass and ever-changing drums that Anders' masterful piano dances across. Listeners would be forgiven for struggling to define the piece. Part jazz fusion, part prog rock, the song shifts between its layers creating the presence of a totally engulfing soundscape from only its humble three-piece makings. Moments of respite prime listeners for the awe of explosive piano runs that move between feelings of percussion and the softness of tender vocals.



These intricacies of composition are where the Anders Helmerson Trio set themselves apart. Compared by a Spotify curator to the complex movements and layering of a 3D geometric puzzle, and the paintings of Picasso, Opus i embraces the influences of our technologically rich world:



"The concept of the letter i, he says, stems from a train of thoughts of random words starting on i as; infinity, improvisation, imagination… where ideas are flowing in a constant stream. My music is conceived in an iworld. The technology supports my creative flow, helps me organise my ideas, combining them in different ways, to see it in its entirety, and to define its emotional meaning."



Bassist Lukaz Chyla trained at Birmingham Conservatory while drummer Juan Meija graduated with a Masters Grade from Berklee College. Listeners may recognise Helmerson from his previous work with cult project 'Triple Ripple' or his podcast The Anders Helmerson Podcast.

