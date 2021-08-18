AMC Networks Announces Upcoming Premiere Dates For This Fall





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This fall, AMC Networks unveils a robust slate of compelling dramas, fan-favorite franchises, and highly-anticipated films across its channels and targeted streaming services including AMC, AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, BBC AMERICA, Shudder, Sundance Now, SundanceTV and WE TV.Highlights from across the suite of networks and targeted streaming services this fall include (in alphabetical and chronological order):ACORN TV:My Life is Murder (Acorn TV Original)Season 2 Premieres Monday, August 30Starring award-winning actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Spartacus), this fun, charming series returns for an eagerly-anticipated second season with all-new riveting mysteries, now set in beautiful Auckland, New Zealand (season one was based in Melbourne). My Life Is Murder brings retired detective Alexa Crowe (Lawless) back to her Kiwi roots, where she's once again unable to resist when asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Guest stars include William Shatner, Martin Henderson, and former castmates from Lawless' most iconic series, including Renee O'Connor (Xena). Season two includes captivating investigations into the deaths of a resort chef found in his walk-in freezer, an actor murdered in the middle of a live performance, an ambitious young winemaker, a high-end jeweler and a self-help guru.Midsomer MurdersSeason 22, Part 2 (exclusively in the U.S. and Canada) Premieres Monday, September 27With more than two decades of intriguing mysteries and shown in over 200 territories worldwide, Midsomer Murders is one of the most popular and longest-running mystery series of all-time and remains one of Acorn TV's top-performing franchises and a fan favorite. In Midsomer Murders, Detective Chief Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Detective Sergeant Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate homicides, blackmail, greed, and betrayal in England's most murderous county. The first two movies premiered in April with four more feature-length mysteries to arrive this fall. In the upcoming mid-season debut, the owners of a handmade board game gather for a murder mystery weekend, but the immersive experience takes a puzzling twist when a killer strikes for real.Dalgliesh (Acorn TV Original)Season 1 Premieres November 2021Adapted from P.D. James' bestselling and acclaimed Adam Dalgliesh Mystery novels, this intriguing new crime drama stars Bertie Carvel (Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse, Doctor Foster) as the titular detective in three two-part films that each feature its own unique setting and extraordinary cast. This season set in 1970s England follows the enigmatic, yet emotionally intelligent and empathetic, Adam Dalgliesh as he solves unusual murders ranging from a nursing student poisoned during a training demonstration to a homeless man and recently resigned Tory MP whose throats were slashed in a London church.Manhunt: The Night Stalker (Acorn TV Original)Season 2 Premieres Fall 2021The highest-rated new drama of 2019 on all UK television, Manhunt, is back, with BAFTA and SAG Award-winning actor Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) reprising his critically acclaimed role as former London Metropolitan Police detective DCI Colin Sutton in this riveting crime series. Based on the real-life Colin Sutton's diaries, Manhunt: The Night Stalker is the true story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial rapist whose 17-year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in South East London living in fear. The drama explores how Colin came late to the inquiry and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous criminal off the streets.ALLBLK:Social SocietyPremieres Thursday, September Join host Kendall Kyndall and the Social Society for a fresh look into the week's trending topics, social buzz, and exclusive sketch comedy. Set to the backdrop of your favorite hang-out spot, Social Society is a weekly variety talk show serving all of your favorite social media essentials on a virtual platter. Each episode welcomes your favorite influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers for epic discussions on Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between.LacePremieres Fall 2021Lace follows a prolific Los Angeles attorney, Lacey McCullough (Maryam Basir), who often blurs the lines between right and wrong to protect her rich and powerful clientele. McCullough, is a successful and highly connected attorney whose influence sometimes leads her down a very dark path. With the help of her trusted associates, Othello Charles (Skyh Black) and Britney Deveaux (Tanyell Waivers) - and the ever-efficient twins, Aaron (Antoine Harris) and Nora Tuft (Taylor Bynoe) - she's currently involved in one of her most mysterious and perilous cases to date.CovenantPremieres Fall 2021Covenant will create a world of thrilling, suspenseful drama where characters and stories of the bible are thrust into a vicious dystopia of present-day, real-life situations. Each episode will reimagine a classic story as it would take place in the modern world - challenging viewers to examine how sacred lessons of faith and love fit into today's society.Partners In RhymePremieres Fall 2021Trailblazing rap legend, MC Lyte, teams up with "Martin" Executive Producer, Bentley Kyle Evans, for a hilarious new sitcom, Partners in Rhyme. The show following the life of a female high school rapper, social media star and foster kid who thinks she is the next Cardi B. MC Lyte will star in the series as a label executive charged with helping the difficult but talented new artist navigate the industry. Cast includes Lana (MC Lyte), Luscious T (Prescious Way), Mekhi (Ronald Gaither), Vicky (Cloie Taylor), Hazel (Rolanda Watts), Boston (Wesley Waples), Jerry (Bruce Nozick)AMC+:KinSeason 1 Premieres Thursday, September New AMC+ Original series starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones) and breakthrough Irish actress Clare Dunne (Herself), Kin charts the lives of a small, but tight-knit fictional Dublin crime family, The Kinsellas, who are embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (Hinds). A boy is killed and his family embark on a gangland war with an international cartel - a war that is impossible to win. It's David and Goliath. Out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned, the Kinsellas find themselves holed up in their Dublin stronghold while their businesses fail, and family members and associates are picked off. But they have something the cartel does not: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family.RagdollSeason 1 Premieres Thursday, November 11From the award-winning producers of Killing Eve comes a new AMC+ Original series. Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body - nicknamed the 'Ragdoll.' Assigned to this shocking case are newly-reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira); and the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale). The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name at the very end. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma. Executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV's Alibi, and executive produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. (Killing Eve), with Freddy Syborn (Ms. Marvel, Bad Education) as lead writer and executive producer.AnnaPremieres Thursday, November 18Anna is a dystopian story of a ravaged world destroyed by a virus which kills adults but spares children. Set amongst parched fields and mysterious forests, the crumbling hulks of shopping malls and abandoned cities pierce deserted wide-open spaces on an island reclaimed by nature and run by savage communities of survivors, most of whom are children. Anna only has one guide: a book left by her mother with instructions on how to survive. But, with each passing day she discovers that the old rules no longer apply, and instead has to make up new ones as she goes along.AMC:The Walking Dead (AMC / AMC+)New Episodes Premiere Sundays at 9pm ET/ 8pm C; Also Available One Week Early on AMC+Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised; left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.Ultra City Smiths (AMC / AMC+)Premieres Monday, September 13 at 11pm ET/10pm CUltra City Smiths unfolds via stop-motion animated baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. From AMC Studios and created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken), the series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City's most famous magnate, Carpenter K. Smith (Kurtwood Smith, That 70's Show). Two intrepid detectives, David Mills (Jimmi Simpson, Westworld), and Gail Johnson (Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite Is My Name), follow the case, rallying to fight against their city's dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home. The series stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tim Meadows (Schooled), Luis Guzmán (Shameless), Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live), Terry O'Quinn (Lost), Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth).The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC / AMC+)Season 2 Premieres Sunday, October 3 at 10pm ET/9pm C; Also Available One Week Early on AMC+Season Two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Aliyah Royale) , Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) -- four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.Fear the Walking Dead (AMC / AMC+)Season 7 Premieres Sunday, October 17 at 9pm ET/ 8pm C; Also Available One Week Early on AMC+Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of " The End " when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what " The Beginning " will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves -- even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.BBC AMERICA:Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (BBC AMERICA / AMC+)Season 1B Premieres Saturday, September 4 at 9pm ET/ 8pm CMeerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty follows the compelling, heart-string tugging saga of three matriarchs, all of whom are descendants of the legendary meerkat Flower. Neighbors and rivals, they are forced to compete in order to ensure the survival of their families in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa.Doctor Who (BBC AMERICA / AMC+)Season 13 Premieres Fall 2021She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil...The Graham Norton Show (BBC AMERICA / AMC+)Season 29 Premieres Friday, October 1 at 11pm ET / 10pm CBBC AMERICA's BAFTA-award-winning talk show returns with a packed lineup of celebrity guests, laugh out loud stories and exciting musical performances. Tune in to an all-new season of The Graham Norton Show premiering Friday, October 1 at 11pm ET / 10pm C on BBC AMERICA.SHUDDER:Slasher: Flesh & Blood (SHUDDER / AMC+)New Episodes Premiere Every Thursday through September 16Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family lead by patriarch Spencer Galloway (David Cronenberg) that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they'll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension - and body count - ratchets up.Creepshow (SHUDDER / AMC+)Season 3 Premieres Thursday, September 23Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared! From showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.V/H/S/94 (SHUDDER / AMC+)Premieres Wednesday, October 6A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.Horror Noire (SHUDDER / AMC+)Premieres Thursday, October 28 Please Note New DateA new Shudder Original anthology film, Horror Noire is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Anthology writers featured include Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels.SUNDANCE NOW:Trial in the Outback (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+)All 3 Parts Premiere Tuesday, October 12Lindy Chamberlain made headlines in 1980 when she claimed a dingo had killed her 9-week-old baby in the Australian outback. With little evidence, Lindy was convicted of murder, and spent the next 30 years trying to prove her innocence. With exclusive personal accounts in this revelatory three-part true crime documentary series from award-winning director Mark Joffe, Lindy and her family finally share their own story. *Sundance Now Exclusive SeriesCheyenne & Lola (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+)All 8 Episodes Premiere Thursday, September 16Cheyenne, 35, recently released from prison, is a tattoo artist who cleans the ferries between France and the UK to save money for a future life. Lola, 25, is a beautiful Parisian woman, selfish and ruthless, who has just arrived in the North of France to move in with her lover. The past catches up with Cheyenne when she witnesses Lola killing her lover's wife. Cheyenne assumes she's going to be accused of the crime and Cheyenne & Lola ripen into a ruthless duo... (French Language Drama) *Sundance Now Exclusive SeriesOne Lane Bridge (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+)Season 2 (exclusively in the U.S. and Canada) Premieres Thursday, October 7This season, when Detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki) is trying to harness his Māori gift of matakite to save his boss Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tobeck) from attempting suicide on the infamous One Lane Bridge, he inadvertently triggers a cataclysmic chain of events - unleashing rivalries and uncovering long buried secrets. Burdened by his second sight, Ariki's loyalties are tested as he navigates a murder investigation rife with ulterior motives and conflicts of interest, including his own.SUNDANCETV:True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here (SUNDANCETV / AMC+)Premieres Thursday, September 9 at 10pm ET/9pm CLife-long small-town community member and advocate Hilarie Burton Morgan visits different small towns in an effort to shine a much-needed light on the unique ways in which crime impacts rural communities and their judicial systems. Too often the heartbreaking events in these towns are largely overlooked because they lack the national media platforms and advocacy resources found in larger cities. In each episode, Hilarie hears the facts of the case from family members and local insiders in an attempt to understand the challenges the community faced investigating the crime, learn the lasting imact the crime has had on the fabric of the town, and ultimately call attention to where justice currently stands.True Crime Story: Indefensible (SUNDANCETV / AMC+)Premieres Thursday, October 14 at 11pm ET/10pm CJena Friedman travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground, but unlike most true crime shows, this one doesn't end when the criminal gets locked up. Jena finds there's always more to the story and drives to a different outcome beyond the simple whodunnit. Using her unflinching comedic point of view and disarming interview skills, Jena uncovers the "why" and "how" not only of crimes themselves, but of the sometimes dysfunctional criminal justice system.WE TV:Life After LockupSeason 3D Premieres Friday, August 27Couples navigate the twists and turns of Life After Lockup. With freedom comes new challenges - parole restrictions, addiction issues, family feuds, and managing new marriages and old flames. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?




