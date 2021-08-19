Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album "Juno" Out October 15, 2021





The two songs are a window into the kaleidoscope of styles Wolf demonstrates on Juno. Born from a jam session, "Quiet On Set" is described by Wolf as "full on psycho," adding "as much as the song is silly and fun, it really does reflect my life and feelings at the time...overworked, manic, reckless, and childish." "Grumpy Old Man" is a strutting bop that was inspired, in Wolf's words, by "some of the most benign things [that] can make me irritated and defensive, which makes me feel old, fragile, and careless." Though equally distinct, both offerings share Wolf's cathartic ability to create light from the darkest corners.



Wolf on the creation of Juno:

"Creating my debut album 'Juno' was like a fever dream. So many changes were happening in my life while I was creating these songs and I think my album really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me. Every song on this record is a vivid snapshot into what was going on in my life and mindset the day I wrote each one. I hope my Remjobs can hear my honesty and passion come through and, if not, I just hope they think each song is a banger! The album is named 'Juno' after my beautiful dog I adopted during lockdown. He ended up being in every single writing session for this album and I consider him my partner, witness, and support in the making of this record."



With her eclectic sound and style and magnetic personality, Remi has developed an avid fan base - to which she affectionately refers to as "Remjobs" - that has made her a trailblazer of the emerging Gen Z pop scene. She has garnered a cult following of peers and fellow artists along the way, boasting collaborations with Dominic Fike, Beck, and Nile Rodgers and Instagram cosigns from John Mayer,



Buzzing within indie and psych-pop circles, Wolf has continued to break through to the mainstream. Remi Wolf is featured on New



"…so fun and soulful, with an irresistible dash of funk grooves to make you move." - THE NEW YORK TIMES

"All hail Remi Wolf's exuberant, neon-colored disco soul." - THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

"L.A.-based rising artist Remi Wolf has a playfulness that won't quit, while her disco sensibility makes you want to play the music on an endless loop." - TIME

"The deftness with which Wolf wields her voice, and guides what could be a too-chaotic sound into precise pop magic, is remarkable." - PITCHFORK

"If one thing's certain: the one party in town you don't want to miss is Remi Wolf's" - TOP40-CHARTS.com

"Remi Wolf's acid pop-funk sizzles like a pavement hot enough to fry an egg on, powered by a dialled-up intensity that teeters between a bug-eyed mania and uninhibited euphoria." - THE GUARDIAN

"Remi Wolf is going to rewrite the rules of pop music" - HARPER'S BAZAAR

"From her soulful, raspy vocals to complex songwriting, Wolf's world is always a joy to get lost in." - FLOOD



JUNO TRACKLISTING:

1 - Liquor Store

2 - Anthony Keidis

3 - wyd

4 - Guerrilla

5 - Quiet On Set

6 - Volkiano

7 - Front Tooth

8 - Grumpy Old Man

9 - Buttermilk

10 - Sally

11 - Sexy Villain

12 - Buzz Me In

13 - Street You Live On



FALL TOUR DATES:

9/27 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

10/4 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

