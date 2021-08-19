Andrea Bocelli Honors One Of The Biggest Live Albums In History Concerto: One Night In Central Park - 10th Anniversary Edition Album Out On September 10, 2021





18. 'O SOLE MIO (BONUS TRACK). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andrea Bocelli, one of the most celebrated singers of all time, speaks emotively of a particularly poignant moment in his career, the One Night in Central Park concert. A childhood dream come true; the event marked Bocelli's global significance and ongoing journey as a superstar. Now, in the summer of 2021, Bocelli embraces ten years since the all-star extravaganza. The special remastered album, Concerto, One Night in Central Park, captures the charming, but raw, nature of a live album that was lovingly recorded in New York, September 15th, 2011. It also features exceptional new renditions, including brand-new recording of O Sole Mio. The album will be released on September 10th, shortly followed by celebrations that look back over ten epic years.Dedicated to the memory of his beloved Father, who had never had the chance to cross an ocean, Bocelli speaks fondly of his family's encouragement when he was just a budding artist. One Night in Central Park was, and is, a dream fueled by the power of fatherly love, now revisited and reinvented especially for 2021.The night's impressive cast included fellow legends Celine Dion, Tony Bennet, David Foster and Chris Botti. All of whom represented high-level artist mastery. The astounding venue held over 70,000 adoring fans and over 200 musicians that proudly adorned the legendary Great Lawn. With the world-renowned Italian tenor at the centre of everyone's gaze, Bocelli spoke of his worry that the performance would be cancelled due to the threatening grey clouds above. Even so, with much relief and excitement, the night went on."I wanted to go to my dressing room to say a few prayers, together with Filippo Sugar and the rest of those present. I also mulled over the great honor I had, to be singing together with many of my wonderful peers, right where my great friend and Maestro, Luciano Pavarotti, had performed 18 years earlier," said Bocelli.Bocelli is also set to embark on a major North American Tour this fall. Kicking off on October 13 in Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Form, the US tour will feature performances from Bocelli's uplifting new album Believe as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs. Following a year of cancelled performances, Bocelli will also collaborate with premiere ensembles across the country including the Milwaukee Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Houston Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Oregon Symphony, Colorado Symphony, Sacramento Philharmonic, The Philly POPs, and the Orlando Symphony, along with conductors Eugene Kohn and Steven Mercurio. For complete tour routing, please visit, https://www.andreabocelli.com/Released on remastered CD, Fan Edition CD / DVD, Limited Edition Fan Edition CD/DVD + Poster, 180g gold vinyl, DVD & Blu-ray.Tracklist:1. LA DONNA E' MOBILE - Rigoletto2. DI QUELLA PIRA - Il Trovatore3. AVE MARIA CENTRAL PARK VERSION4. VICINO A TE S'ACQUETA - Andrea Chénier - Duet with Ana María Martínez5. AU FOND DU TEMPLE SAINT - Les Pêcheurs de perles - Duet with Bryn Terfel6. O SOAVE FANCIULLA - La Bohème - Duet with Pretty Yende7. LIBIAMO NE' LIETI CALICI - " La Traviata" with P. Yende, B Terfel, A.M. .Martínez8. AMAZING GRACE9. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Duet with Tony Bennett10. THE PRAYER - Duet with Céline Dion, with David Foster on piano11. MORE (Ti guarderò nel cuore) with Chris Botti on trumpet and David Foster on piano12. YOUR LOVE (Once upon a time in the west)13. NEL BLU, DIPINTO DI BLU (Volare ) with David Foster on piano14. FUNICULI' FUNICULA' with Andrea Griminelli on flute15. EN ARANJUEZ CON TU AMOR - Concierto de Aranjuez with Nicola Benedetti on violin16. TIME TO SAY GOODBYE ( Con te partirò) duet with Ana María Martínez17. NESSUN DORMA - Turandot18. 'O SOLE MIO (BONUS TRACK).



