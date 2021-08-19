Ela Minus Shares Buscabulla's "Close" (Ft. Helado Negro) Remix





"'close' is different from the rest of the songs on my album in many ways, including that it's the only one with a collaboration, Helado Negro. My approach to sharing this song has been different; when I imagined how to approach new versions of it, I imagined them very distinctly. I came across the concept of liminal spaces, which inspired the improvisation of this version - in one take. I always imagined hearing Raquel's vocals on this song, so I asked Buscabulla to rework it." - Ela Minus. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ela Minus' debut album acts of rebellion, released last October via Domino, boasts "daring calls to would-be dance floor revelers and rioters alike, in both English and Spanish" (Rolling Stone). Since the album's release, Ela has been keeping busy - she recently performed at Chanel's Fall-Winter 2021/2022 Haute Couture show and remixed Little Dragon's " Hold On ". This fall, Ela will tour the US in support of the album, which includes appearances at Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival and Miami's III Points Festival. Ahead of these dates, she today presents a remix of "close" (feat. Helado Negro) by Buscabulla, plus a live performance of the otherworldly Liminal Spaces version of the song.Ela and Buscabulla have previously worked together, namely on Ela's remix of their song "Vámono." The "close" remix features vocal contributions from Buscabulla's Raquel Berrios and expands the playful original into a murky and dreamy dance track. The "close" (Liminal Spaces Version) live performance was filmed in the Centro Historico district in Mexico City earlier this spring and marks the first time Ela performed the song live."'close' is different from the rest of the songs on my album in many ways, including that it's the only one with a collaboration, Helado Negro. My approach to sharing this song has been different; when I imagined how to approach new versions of it, I imagined them very distinctly. I came across the concept of liminal spaces, which inspired the improvisation of this version - in one take. I always imagined hearing Raquel's vocals on this song, so I asked Buscabulla to rework it." - Ela Minus.



