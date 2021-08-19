Iron Maiden Partner With ASDA Supermarkets To Launch Exclusive 'Senjutsu' Album Products





IRON MAIDEN's new album is already acclaimed as "Utterly majestic…an unqualified masterpiece!" by UK metal bible, Metal Hammer and the album artwork as one of their best ever. The Limited Edition Sun & Steel re-branded New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a UK first, British rock band IRON MAIDEN are celebrating the launch of the 17th studio album, Senjutsu with two other unique products for their fans. 226 of the Asda stores will carry a display unit with an exclusive album edition of Trooper's Sun & Steel Japanese Lager and their very own album T-shirt featuring band icon, Eddie."Iron Maiden are an incredible British institution and the best in their field so it's really exciting for us to be able to reward their legions of fans with some fantastic products for the launch of their hugely anticipated new album, Senjutsu on September 3rd", claims Andrew Thompson, Asda's Senior Manager on Entertainment."There are few bands in the world that can provide such a breadth of products that their fan base love and we're delighted that Asda respect music enough to partner with us across several sectors. Every Maiden studio album launch is an event and their fans get behind it like no other. This partnership offers something for everyone all in one place" adds Warner Music's SVP Commercial, Derek AllenIRON MAIDEN's new album is already acclaimed as "Utterly majestic…an unqualified masterpiece!" by UK metal bible, Metal Hammer and the album artwork as one of their best ever. The Limited Edition Sun & Steel re-branded Trooper Japanese Lager is a must for craft beer drinkers, Maiden fans & collectors everywhere.



