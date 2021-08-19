Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
HBO Releases First Official Images From "Landscapers"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) First-look images have been released from HBO's forthcoming limited series, LANDSCAPERS, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. Inspired by real events, the limited series tells a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe directs the exhilarating and darkly funny exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by debut screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Additional cast includes Kate O' Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, Karl Johnson, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby. LANDSCAPERS will air on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

LANDSCAPERS is produced by SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry for SISTER, and Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman for South of the River Pictures. LANDSCAPERS is produced by Katie Carpenter and directed by Will Sharpe who also serves as Executive Producer.






