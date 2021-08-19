Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Music Industry 19/08/2021

How Many People Visit Casinos?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You have probably wondered before just how many people visit casinos. Gambling seems like an extremely popular activity, so the number must be fairly high.

It's a great question and very useful to know especially if you're working in the industry or adjacent to it. Even if you're just asking out of personal curiosity, it's a great fact to drop on trivia night!

Let's figure out how many people visit casinos. We will consider physical brick-and-mortar casinos mainly, since finding out traffic numbers for online betting can become very complicated very quickly.

How many Casinos?

First, let's estimate just how many actual gambling establishments are there in the world. According to Statistica, there're roughly 5,000 such establishments located around the world, give or take a couple hundred. 

The exact number is difficult to pin down, as it is always in flux. There are always new casinos being established and old casinos losing their licenses. This number also does not account for illegal betting establishments or those that are too small to be considered a proper casino.

This doesn't directly tell us how many people visit them, but it's a useful bit of information in conjunction with other statistics.

Number of Casino Visitors

Here is the big answer that you've been waiting for.

The closest we have been able to come to a concrete number is 1.6 billion. That's right - over a fifth of the world's population are regular gamblers. That does not mean all of these people visit physical casinos. They would definitely not fit into the 5000 or so casinos. It's just the total for physical and online casinos combined.

The actual number for physical casinos only is harder to find. According to some studies, only 15-20% of all gamblers do it online at places like GoSlotty Casino. So, the remainder of the 80% would be physical visitors.

That gives us a rough final tally for how many people visit casinos: 1.2 billion.

Demographics of visitors vary widely from country to country. For instance, in the US, about 130 million people gamble in person.

Other Facts about the Industry

Overall, the casinos and gambling industry enjoyed revenue of US$480 billion annually in 2019. That represents about $300 lost per player over the whole year. Remember, according to the house edge, this amount lost is only about 5-10% of the total amount the player used on betting.

Of course, the average player did not spend thousands. Most people spend on the order of a few hundred dollars a year. Only a few of the mega-rich will spend hundreds of thousands gambling at a grand establishment in Las Vegas or Macau.

Final Words

The casino and gambling industry has a bright future ahead. While 1.6 billion people gamble and 1.2 billion people visit casinos, this number will only increase. More and more countries are relaxing their gambling legislation and restrictions, so even more people will get access to gambling venues, both online and physical!






