Yungblud Releases New Single "fleabag"



"I wrote 'fleabag' in a really dark time of my life, when a lot of people around me had an expectation about what I should be. To tell you the truth it's about being fucking gutted about people judging me and trying to tear me down. I felt so alienated, I felt so alone," said YUNGBLUD. "When everybody else has an expectation of what you should be or have their own version of your truth it messes with your brain because you start to think 'maybe they're right, maybe they do know what's best for me, maybe I should change who I am,' but ultimately I believe to my core - its the foundation I built my whole ideology around, that self-expression and the right to be unconditionally yourself is the best thing you can be. Nobody should determine how you express yourself except YOU. You are brilliant, you are beautiful, you are individual just by breathing. This song is a kick back. A kick back against the world, a kick back against my friends, against my family and some of my fanbase. I am who I am, all I want to do is spread love and lead with my heart. I've always told people to be themselves, sometimes I have to remember that message myself."



YUNGBLUD's sophomore album weird! which topped the Official UK album charts in December 21 following the release of his the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10. YUNGBLUD was also crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020 and went on to win 'Best



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Push artist at the 2020 MTV EMAs. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD released full-length album 'weird!' on December 4th2020, which debuted at no.1 on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week. Described as a coming-of-age album, 'weird!' features tracks "god save me, but don't drown me out", "weird!", "strawberry lipstick" and "cotton candy". In Autumn 2020,helaunched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style or mental health. YUNGBLUD now has over 10million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 1.4billion global streams.




