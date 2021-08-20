Justin Bieber Announces David Guetta, Troyboi, The Kid LAROI, Kehlani, Jaden And More For Three-Day Vegas Experience





TroyBoi LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Justin Bieber and Pollen Presents will be heading to Las Vegas from Oct. 7-10 for a very special experience, Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender. This one of a kind event will be completely curated by Justin, with handpicked musical guests and a specially curated itinerary of activities based around his own personal passions. The experience will take place over three days and three nights with Wynn Las Vegas' XS and Encore Beach Club serving as the main headquarters.The weekend will be anchored by a headlining performance on the final night by Justin Bieber at the acclaimed XS Nightclub, giving fans the chance to see him perform up close in an intimate space. The phase one lineup features some of Justin's favorite artists across various genres including the hit making French DJ and producer David Guetta, Australian rapper and songwriter The Kid LAROI, Oakland native and beloved vocalist Kehlani, the one and only Jaden Smith performing under his stage name Jaden, London native and dance music heavyweight TroyBoi, and rising talent / musical prodigy Eddie Benjamin. More artists will be announced in phase two, and the event will also feature special guests.Guests of the Vegas Weekender will also get to share in some of Bieber's favorite activities. Oct. 9 features a skate park takeover that will include legendary skateboarder Nyjah Huston and more, along with food and drink pop-ups showcasing some of Justin's favorites. This will be followed by a headlining performance from Justin Bieber at XS Nightclub. Justin Bieber is one of the world's biggest stars, an arena selling, chart-topping singer, who earlier this year released his acclaimed sixth album Justice. Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender will be his first ever curated travel experience and a unique opportunity to really get to know one of pop music's most visible stars. Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender is brought to you by Pollen Presents. Pollen Presents creates the best experiences around people's tastes and preferences you can only find on pollen.co. These experiences allow fans and the biggest stars in music, sports, wellness and beyond to come together and connect around one-of-a-kind itineraries in some of the world's most exciting destinations and resorts.For more information about the event, visit pollen.co for the latest news and updates. Packages are scheduled to go on sale at 12pm PT on Thursday, August 19th.Artist Lineup (A - Z): David GuettaEddie BenjaminJadenJustin BieberKehlaniThe Kid LAROITroyBoi



