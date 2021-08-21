Finn Askew Unveils New Single "Adidas"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Finn Askew reveals his latest single "Adidas. As the latest offering from his forthcoming EP, "Adidas serves to reveal a different side to the multi-instrumentalist with its rolling guitar riffs and hook heavy chorus, further cementing Finn as one of the most exciting artists emerging UK artists.



"I wanted to make a song where after the first listen the listener would be able to sing back the chorus word for word, I feel like I accomplished that with "Adidas"! It's a proper ear worm. It's also the first song I've released with my producer congee! he's one of my favourite people to work with & this is the first of many bangers we have in the locker! I'm super excited about this song, I wrote it nearly 3 years ago so it's about time the world heard it!"



