Gracey Shares New Single + Video 'What A Waste' And Announces New EP Fragile Due Oct 15

2020 saw GRACEY confidently emerge as one of the most talked about and successful new British artists. Not only did she release a string of brilliantly relatable and catchy-as-hell pop gems, but the 22-year-old Brighton born star scored her first ever Top 10 single in the UK charts with the Platinum single 'Don't Need Love' (also with Billen Ted as well as 220Kid), and a viral trend on TikTok, where her 'Alone In My Room (Gone)' became a certified lockdown anthem. She was also playlisted for the first time on BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today GRACEY releases her new single 'What A Waste', the first taste of her new EP Fragile, due October 15th via Polydor/ Universal Music. Produced by J Moon and Siba, the track is GRACEY at her best - an immaculate pop song packed with raw emotions, detailing the incredibly potent and personal but also universal experience of love and heartbreak.Speaking about the track, GRACEY says "I wrote 'What A Waste' in the first raw moments of a recent break-up, when all I felt was the initial loss. Everyone goes through that gut punch of disappointment and frustration at the beginning, when you're looking back at the time, love and energy you put into something that no longer exists and you feel like you wasted your time. Luckily it's just a moment that passes and there's lots to look forward to on the other side, but those initial emotions are still valid. Hopefully this will help others going through something similar."The track is released today alongside its video, directed by Peter Abbott, which sees GRACEY channel her anger and frustration by dancing alone in her bedroom. 'What A Waste' follows GRACEY's spring single 'Got You Covered', which saw her reunite with the most in demand writer/producers in the country Billen Ted. GRACEY and Billen Ted's previous single, their top 10 hit 'Don't Need Love' with 220KID was nominated for Best British Single at the BRIT Awards 2021 last month - scoring GRACEY's first ever nomination.'What A Waste' is the first of four tracks from GRACEY's upcoming EP Fragile, and is the first full length body of work from GRACEY this year. Speaking about the EP, GRACEY explains, "This EP is a collection of songs I've written during the first (and most fragile) stage of my recent break up. With some of my rawest thoughts and feelings, it quite literally feels like a four song diary entry at this point. I can't lie, putting my emotions out in the world like this does make me nervous, but I know that when you're scared to put something out it's good, as it means it's come from a real place that people will connect with. And when everything boils down, that's really what it is about for me."I find there's a lot of pressure to be 'happier' post break up, almost as a way of proving to yourself that you're better without them, so I wanted to play on the idea in the EP through the upbeat, synth-led productions, which juxtaposes the sad, heartbreak lyrics, with artists like Robyn being a huge influence. One of the main things I've realized through writing this EP is that to be vulnerable is to be fucking brave. It means finally allowing yourself to feel and heal properly. To be fragile is to be strong. I'm really proud of this work, and I'm excited for this next step of my journey."2020 saw GRACEY confidently emerge as one of the most talked about and successful new British artists. Not only did she release a string of brilliantly relatable and catchy-as-hell pop gems, but the 22-year-old Brighton born star scored her first ever Top 10 single in the UK charts with the Platinum single 'Don't Need Love' (also with Billen Ted as well as 220Kid), and a viral trend on TikTok, where her 'Alone In My Room (Gone)' became a certified lockdown anthem. She was also playlisted for the first time on BBC Radio 1, hit well over 100m streams, and released her debut mini-album, The Art Of Closure, the sound of a fiercely talented new popstar firmly in control of her ascent, celebrating everything she has achieved so far and looking forward to her brilliantly beckoning future. Since then, things have continued to snowball - she has been nominated for a BRIT Award, worked with some of the biggest names in pop in the UK, and won praise from the likes of The Face, i-D, The Guardian, Sunday Times Culture, NME, Billboard and more, firmly cementing her place as one of the UK's brightest pop stars.



