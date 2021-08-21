Surfaces Drop New Single "Sheesh!" Featuring Tai Verdes Out Now





The release comes ahead of their 2021 "Good 2 Be Back Tour", kicking off



In June, the duo released their fourth studio album, Pacifico, via 10K Projects - listen HERE. The project arrived after the success of their singles, "Wave of You", "Next Thing (Loverboy)", and "







"We just wanted to make an album that harnessed the feeling of where we recorded it,"



SURFACES: GOOD 2 BE BACK TOUR DATES:

* with Verzache, Public Library Commute

^ with khai dreams, Public Library Commute

+ with Goth Babe, Public Library Commute

Wed Sep 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren*

Tue Sep 14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

Fri Sep 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

Tue Sep 21 - San Diego, CA - SOMA*

Fri Oct 1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas +

Fri Oct 8 - Houston, TX - Revention

Wed Oct 20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live^

Thu Oct 21 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues^

Fri Oct 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution^

Sun Oct 24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company^

Wed Oct 27 - Nashville, TN - Marathon

Fri Oct 29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz^

Sat Oct 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte^

Wed Nov 03 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

Fri Nov 05 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^

Sat Nov 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia^

Sun Nov 07 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre^

Tue Nov 09 - Toronto, ON - To Be Announced^

Fri Nov 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues^

Sun Nov 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant^

Thu Nov 18 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee^







The band soared to new heights in 2020 with their global smash hit " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum selling duo Surfaces release their latest single, "Sheesh!", featuring Tai Verdes - out NOW via 10k Projects/Universal Music. The impossibly catchy song is also accompanied by a new visualizer and a live performance video featuring Tai, filmed at Lollapalooza.The release comes ahead of their 2021 "Good 2 Be Back Tour", kicking off September 8 in Phoenix, AZ. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour will hit San Diego, Boston, New York and more, before wrapping up in Madison, WI at The Sylvee on November 18th. The tour will include special guests Verzache, khai dreams, and Public Library Commute. Tickets are available on LiveNation.com.In June, the duo released their fourth studio album, Pacifico, via 10K Projects - listen HERE. The project arrived after the success of their singles, "Wave of You", "Next Thing (Loverboy)", and " So Far Away ". "Wave of You" continues to rake in massive streaming numbers, with over 34 million global streams to date. The track marked the duo's biggest solo debut of their career and has been met with wide support across all major DSPs, including key playlists. Pacifico was recorded by Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki at a home studio in Malibu, where they sonically channeled the energy of the beach to create the perfect summer album. Pacifico further established the duo's unique sound, with Ones To Watch writing, "It's not every day a pop-rock band comes along and reminds us of Bill withers, Hall & Oates, Beach Boys and Chance the Rapper all in one breath"."We just wanted to make an album that harnessed the feeling of where we recorded it," Surfaces say. "We decided to get back to our roots and record with home audio equipment in a living room surrounded by nothing but open windows to capture the energy of each day in Malibu. For almost a month we woke up to this special scenic outlook and just made what that feeling gave us, hoping that our fans would be able to hear what we were seeing."SURFACES: GOOD 2 BE BACK TOUR DATES:* with Verzache, Public Library Commute^ with khai dreams, Public Library Commute+ with Goth Babe, Public Library CommuteWed Sep 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren*Tue Sep 14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*Fri Sep 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*Tue Sep 21 - San Diego, CA - SOMA*Fri Oct 1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas +Fri Oct 8 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center +Wed Oct 20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live^Thu Oct 21 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues^Fri Oct 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution^Sun Oct 24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company^Wed Oct 27 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works^Fri Oct 29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz^Sat Oct 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte^Wed Nov 03 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^Fri Nov 05 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^Sat Nov 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia^Sun Nov 07 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre^Tue Nov 09 - Toronto, ON - To Be Announced^Fri Nov 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues^Sun Nov 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant^Thu Nov 18 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee^ Surfaces is a Texas-based duo comprised of Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki. The band formed in 2017, with Forrest manning vocals and production, and Colin handling writing and arrangements, they released their debut album later that year titled Surf. Within a year of partnering, Surfaces' music began to take off, connecting with fans around the world who found something special in the band's blend of buoyant production and "no shirt, no shoes, no problem" energy. The enthusiastic response led to two more self-made albums, Where the Light Is (2019) and Horizons (2020) and launched them into global stardom.The band soared to new heights in 2020 with their global smash hit " Sunday Best " - the double-platinum-certified single peaked at #9 at Top 40 Pop radio, #19 on the Billboard Hot 100, and surpassed 2 billion global streams. The song led to performances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The TODAY Show. 2020 also saw the duo collaborate with one of their idols, Sir Elton John on the anthemic single "Learn to Fly."



