Swae Lee & Jhene Aiko Release "In The Dark"





As the younger and melodic half of southern hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee has established his own versatile discography with a sound that is undeniably and utterly his. Tracks such as French Montana's "



Six-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko has crowned a breakthrough year with three new Grammy nominations for her R&B masterpiece, Chilombo, including the prestigious 'Album Of The Year.' Chilombo was also nominated for an American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Monday night's global premiere of Marvel Studios' film "Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings," Platinum selling hitmaker Swae Lee and R&B icon Jhené Aiko teased a musical collaboration that fans will hear featured in the upcoming film. Today, they released the anticipated track titled, "In The Dark." The song will appear in the upcoming Marvel film alongside previously released tracks like the blockbuster single "Run It" with DJ Snake, Rick Ross and 88rising's Rich Brian as well as "Lazy Susan" featuring heavyweights 21 Savage and 88rising artists Rich Brian, Masiwei and Warren Hue.As the younger and melodic half of southern hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee has established his own versatile discography with a sound that is undeniably and utterly his. Tracks such as French Montana's " Unforgettable " (which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100), the Grammy-nominated " Sicko Mode " with Travis Scott and Drake (which also landed at #1 on the Billboard charts) and his impressive list of writing credits (including the hook to Beyoncé's " Formation " which peaked at #10 on Billboard Hot 100) are all a testament to that versatility. His song " Sunflower " with Post Malone (off the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack) topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained in the Top 5 for four months, with over one billion cumulative streams. It also is the highest charting song to ever land on a Spider-Man franchise soundtrack. He recently won a 2020 Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song for the hit record " Close To Me " with Ellie Golding & Diplo.Six-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko has crowned a breakthrough year with three new Grammy nominations for her R&B masterpiece, Chilombo, including the prestigious 'Album Of The Year.' Chilombo was also nominated for an American Music Award for Best Soul/R&B female, two Soul Train Awards, and three NAACP Awards. Jhene's 2020 album Chilombo - now certified Platinum with seven gold and platinum singles - topped the Billboard R&B Chart at #1 not once but twice this year, and has garnered over 2 Billion streams worldwide. Chilombo made chart history as the biggest Billboard R&B debut from a female artist since Beyonce's Lemonade. Jhené is currently dominating urban and rhythm radio with her hit single "B.S." featuring H.E.R. and guest appearances on new singles from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Saweetie.



