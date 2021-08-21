Sam Fender Calls Out The Establishment In New Track 'Aye'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Sam Fender has shared the second track from his forthcoming new album, Seventeen
Going Under. 'Aye' is streaming now, ahead of the album's release on the 8th October 2021.
'Aye' is a thumping, angry and frustrated sigh at the state of the nation. It observes the battleground of left versus right but widens the lens to discover those party lines have become ever more blurred resulting in online aggravation that lacks nuance. The focus then settles on the disparity between the 1% and everybody else, and whilst 'everybody else' hurls insults at each other arguing semantics on social media, the 1% watch the money rolling in. It's one of the only politically driven songs on Seventeen
Going Under, and typically well observed. A purposeful rant about purposeless ranting.
Sam explains: "Aye is about the polarity between the left and the right wing, and how that leaves working class people displaced with a lack of political identity, playing into the hands of the 1%. It's also a rant about my disdain for the greedy tax dodging billionaires of the world.
'Aye' follows Sam's recent returning single Seventeen
Going Under in introducing one of the year's most anticipated albums. It's a return that looks set to take Sam's music even further afield than his 2019 number 1 debut album, Hypersonic Missiles.
Whilst Seventeen
Going Under is a more intensely personal record than Hypersonic Missiles, it's lost none of Sam's acute sense of observation. It's a brave record. A defiant record. A celebratory record and an inspiring one too. Like only truly great songwriters can, Sam turns his own experience into art that speaks to, and resonates with all of us. These are simple but stunning songs that arrow straight to, and straight from, the heart.
Sam Fender
Live:
25 August - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT
4 September
- Neighbourhood
Weekender, Warrington (festival show)
7 September
- Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT
8 September
- Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT
10 September
- TRNSMT, Glasgow (festival show)
13 September
- De Montford Hall, Leicester SOLD OUT
15 September
- Victoria
Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
16 September
- Victoria
Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
18 September
- Isle of Wight Festival
19 September
- This Is Tomorrow, Newcastle (festival show)
25 September
- O2 Academy, Brixton SOLD OUT
18 November - Newcastle Arena
SOLD OUT
20 November - Alexandra
Palace, London SOLD OUT
21 November - Alexandra
Palace, London SOLD OUT
24 November - Leeds Arena
SOLD OUT
25 November - Cardiff Arena
SOLD OUT