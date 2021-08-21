Sam Fender Calls Out The Establishment In New Track 'Aye'





25 November - Cardiff New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Fender has shared the second track from his forthcoming new album, Seventeen Going Under. 'Aye' is streaming now, ahead of the album's release on the 8th October 2021.'Aye' is a thumping, angry and frustrated sigh at the state of the nation. It observes the battleground of left versus right but widens the lens to discover those party lines have become ever more blurred resulting in online aggravation that lacks nuance. The focus then settles on the disparity between the 1% and everybody else, and whilst 'everybody else' hurls insults at each other arguing semantics on social media, the 1% watch the money rolling in. It's one of the only politically driven songs on Seventeen Going Under, and typically well observed. A purposeful rant about purposeless ranting.Sam explains: "Aye is about the polarity between the left and the right wing, and how that leaves working class people displaced with a lack of political identity, playing into the hands of the 1%. It's also a rant about my disdain for the greedy tax dodging billionaires of the world.'Aye' follows Sam's recent returning single Seventeen Going Under in introducing one of the year's most anticipated albums. It's a return that looks set to take Sam's music even further afield than his 2019 number 1 debut album, Hypersonic Missiles.Whilst Seventeen Going Under is a more intensely personal record than Hypersonic Missiles, it's lost none of Sam's acute sense of observation. It's a brave record. A defiant record. A celebratory record and an inspiring one too. Like only truly great songwriters can, Sam turns his own experience into art that speaks to, and resonates with all of us. These are simple but stunning songs that arrow straight to, and straight from, the heart. Sam Fender Live:25 August - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington (festival show) September - Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT September - Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT10 September - TRNSMT, Glasgow (festival show)13 September - De Montford Hall, Leicester SOLD OUT15 September Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT16 September Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT18 September - Isle of Wight Festival19 September - This Is Tomorrow, Newcastle (festival show)25 September - O2 Academy, Brixton SOLD OUT18 November - Newcastle Arena SOLD OUT20 November - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT21 November - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT24 November - Leeds Arena SOLD OUT25 November - Cardiff Arena SOLD OUT



