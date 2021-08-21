James Blake Releases "Life Is Not The Same"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake
released "Life Is Not The Same," the second track from his forthcoming new album, Friends
That Break Your Heart, due out September
10, 2021, via Republic Records/Universal Music. The song is a collaboration with hit producer duo Take A Daytrip, who notably co-produced the Lil Nas X
& Jack Harlow
track, "Industry Baby," with Kanye West.
Showing the scope that his body of work will span, "Life Is Not The Same" gives a larger view of what's to come on the album. Featuring introspective lyrics and a dreamlike melody, the track proves Blake's masterful range and bold vulnerability that's defined by this concept album. The song is a follow up to the album's first single, "Say What You Will
" - which The Fader lauded Blake
for "locking into fragile melodies and bold compositional swings with ease" and Entertainment Weekly praising, "when it comes to Blake's lush R&B balladry, there's just no competition." The single was accompanied by the release of the official music video starring Finneas alongside James Blake
- Watch HERE.
The artist previously announced his 2021 Fall tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-show tour will kick off on September
16th in San Diego
at The Observatory North Park, making stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, New York's Radio
City Music
Hall, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta's Tabernacle on October 15th. Tickets are on-sale now via JamesBlakeMusic.com.
Friends
That Break Your Heart, follows the recently released Covers EP. A collection of Blake's favourite covers, including his critically acclaimed cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed," which generated over 5 million views on TikTok.
This is James
Blakes' first new full-length album in three years. With Blake
calling Friends
That Break Your Heart
a "concept album."
James
worked closely with artist Miles Johnston to design a cover reflective of the album. The result is a visual encapsulation of the emotions brought forth throughout the body of work.
FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART Tracklist
1. Famous Last Words
2. Life Is Not The Same
3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)
4. Funeral
5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)
6. I'm So Blessed You're Mine
7. Foot Forward
8. Show Me (feat. Monica
Martin)
9. Say What You Will
10. Lost Angel
Nights
11. Friends
That Break Your Heart
12. If I'm Insecure
TOUR DATES:
Thursday, September
16, 2021 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Friday, September
17, 2021 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North ParkSunday, September
19, 2021 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Theatre*
Tuesday, September
21, 2021 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wednesday, September
22, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September
25, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*
Tuesday, September
28, 2021 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
Thursday, September
30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The State
Theatre
Saturday, October 2, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Auditorium
Sunday, October 3, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Chicago
Theatre
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Friday, October 8, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Saturday, October 9, 2021 - New York, NY - Radio
City Music
Hall
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 15, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
*Not a Live Nation Date
The GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century. He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde and Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade—to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with Stevie Wonder
and Kid Cudi
on Travis
Scott's epic ASTROWORLD and "King's Dead
" with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future
from the chart-dominating Black
Panther: The Album. The latter not only went triple-platinum, but it also earned Blake
his first GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance." Simultaneously, he emerged as pop's most celebrated outlier with his dynamic solo output. He introduced a singular sound on 2011's James
Blake. Awarding the record a rare 9.0-out-of-10 score, Pitchfork crowned it one of "Top 100 Albums of the Decade So Far (2010-2014)." On its heels, the 2013 Overgrown illustrated his rare magnetic ability to align the likes of Brian Eno and RZA on the same project. It notably received the 2013 Mercury Prize and secured Blake's "Best New Artist" nomination at the GRAMMY® Awards. After 2016's The Colour In Anything, he reached new critical and commercial peaks with Assume Form during 2019. It bowed at #21 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his highest entry to date. Beyond clocking 300 million cumulative streams in under a year, it garnered the GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Alternative Album" and graced "Best of 2019" lists for outlets including Time Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, DJ Booth, and Esquire. Since then, Blake
has treated fans to Instagram live performances, new music sneak peaks and two critically acclaimed EPs; Before and Covers. The artist entertained fans through COVID-19, while live music was put on hold. Additionally, he oversees 1-800 Dinosaur, which spans a club night, record label, and radio show. As he prepares his fifth album, James
Blake's shadow over popular music only continues to grow.