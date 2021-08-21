2CELLOS Share New Single & Video For "Cryin'" Out Today





April 16, 2022 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The critically acclaimed Croatian duo of 2CELLOS, Luka Šulić and HAUSER, has released an electrifying rendition of Aerosmith's hit song, "Cryin'," along with an accompanying music video - watch here. The new track will be featured on the highly anticipated sixth studio-album, Dedicated, out Friday, September 17 via Sony Masterworks and available for preorder now.Featuring 2CELLOS' signature kinetic vibe, "Cryin'" is yet another example that proves their musical talents know no bounds. "This rock classic has the contrast that we love," said 2CELLOS of the song. "We rock out so strong with distortion, move to a very quiet melodic section, and come back with the rock distortion. We love those contrasts!""Cryin'," also comes off the heels of the announcement of their 2022 U.S. Dedicated Tour, kicking off on March 26 at Rosemont's Allstate Arena, before stopping at iconic venues including New York's Barclay's Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 15).2CELLOS is the eclectic, international sensation comprised of two classically trained cellists who reached video viral fame on YouTube from their 2011 rendition of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." The pair, Luka Šulić and HAUSER, have since created a name for themselves with their electric and dynamic playing style. Together, 2CELLOS have amassed a staggering 1.3 billion YouTube views, 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, 1 billion streams, and have sold nearly 1 million tickets. 2CELLOS have taken the cello to unimagined heights as their signature style breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, from classical and film music, to pop and rock. Known for their electric live performances, 2CELLOS have sold out shows across the globe at historic venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House. The duo has performed alongside musical greats Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few, and was hand-picked by Sir Elton John to perform both as an opener as well as part of the iconic singer's live band. 2CELLOS are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and are working hard to continue reaching new stratospheres.2CELLOS - DEDICATED RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 17, 2021TRACKLIST:1. Wherever I Go (OneRepublic)2. bad guy (Billie Eilish)3. Sweet Child O' Mine (Guns N' Roses)4. Halo (Beyoncé)5. Shallow (Lady Gaga)6. Demons (Imagine Dragons)7. I Don't Care (Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber)8. Cryin' (Aerosmith)9. Livin' on a Prayer (Bon Jovi)10. Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel)2CELLOS - 2022 U.S. DEDICATED TOUR DATES:March 26, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate ArenaMarch 28, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars ArenaMarch 30, 2022 Boston, MA Agganis ArenaMarch 31, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun ArenaApril 01, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterApril 03, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays CenterApril 05, 2022 Fairfax, VA EagleBank ArenaApril 06, 2022 Durham, NC DPACApril 08, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone ArenaApril 10, 2022 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand PrairieApril 12, 2022 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK CenterApril 14, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin HotelsApril 15, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood BowlApril 16, 2022 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion.



