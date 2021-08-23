Dereck Scott Releases 'P A L A D I N'





'P A L A D I N' is a chill yet vigorous tune about individuals becoming excessively familiar with stepping up of line. The melody is named after a Marvel ​character with a similar disposition as the tune passes on. The entirety of Dereck Scott catalog is named after comic characters implanted with his genuine stories and states of mind for the duration of his life.

Dereck Scott began his solo music career in late 2016 after writing, producing, and perfecting his sound. The Fort Worth, Texas native grew up Inspired by the likes of DMX, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. He favors high energy, feel-good Hip-Hop & R&B with a dark appeal. Dereck Scott is an American hip-hop recording artist, singer-songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for his song "Remy Lebeau".




