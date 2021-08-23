Leonardo Barilaro Releases 'a Little Lunch'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist and aerospace engineer Leonardo Barilaro releases his single 'A Little Lunch', featuring god-level drummer Marco Minnemann.'A Little Lunch' is a space experimental-jazz music piece for drum, piano and synth. The merge arises from an impro session by the German drummer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, with Leonardo jamming on intricate rhythmic patterns. The result is an elegant bacchanalia of sounds inspired by influences rooted in classical, jazz, EDM and progressive metal music. Marco Minnemann has released over a dozen solo albums as drummer, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist, and performed on over 100 studio albums with dozens of artists and groups. Since the start of the Covid19 pandemic Leonardo Barilaro, based in Malta, produced and released 4 EPs and 9 singles, developing his contemporary space music genre. In January Leonardo released a tribute to Anathema, in collaboration with metal queen Mariangela Demurtas (lead singer of Tristania).




