Five New Episodes Of The Disney+ Original Series "Behind The Attraction" Coming August 25

"Behind the Attraction" is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise"), Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Disney+ announced today that five new episodes for the original series "Behind the Attraction," executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and Brian Volk-Weiss from The Nacelle Company, will start streaming on Wednesday, August 25. These additional episodes will center on the following attractions: "The Castles," "Disneyland Hotel," "it's a small world," "Trains, Trams, and Monorails," and "Hall of Presidents."· "The Castles" - Castles are at the heart of Disney Parks around the world. The original at Disneyland Resort in California quickly became a symbol of The Walt Disney Company on par with Mickey Mouse. Hear the unique story behind each one and learn how Imagineers designed and built them.· "Disneyland Hotel" - Disneyland Resort with no hotel - what?! It almost happened. Check in to see how Walt got it built.· "it's a small world" - It all began at the 1964-1965 New York World's Fair! If a chance encounter between an Academy Award-winning actress and Walt Disney hadn't taken place, this beloved attraction might never have been created.· "Trains, Trams, and Monorails" - All aboard! Everything moves at Disney Parks, especially the guests - by land, water, and air! Walt loved locomotion of all kinds - trains, trams, monorails, and boats. They're all fun, but Walt also believed the monorail could help cities end traffic.· "Hall of Presidents" - This unprecedented presidential attraction in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom brings our commanders in chief to life. Walt created the world's first human Audio-Animatronics figure based on his childhood hero, Abraham Lincoln.Disney+ also released a first-look clip from "The Castles" episode where viewers learn more about the iconic symbol of the Disney Parks:Narrated by Paget Brewster ("Criminal Minds"), the 10-part series gives viewers an exclusive peek "behind the curtain" of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. "Behind the Attraction" delves into Disney Parks' rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they've been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves. The following episodes are currently available on Disney+: "Jungle Cruise," "Haunted Mansion," "Star Tours," "The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror," and "Space Mountain.""Behind the Attraction" is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise"), Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Kevin Hill from Seven Bucks Productions, and Brian Volk-Weiss ("The Toys That Made Us"), Robin Henry and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series.



