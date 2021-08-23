Skeamer Shares Heartfelt Emotion With Latest Track 'Pain Is Temporary'





After amassing millions of streams and views on previous releases, Skeamer has become a certified voice for the streets. His profoundly sincere rap technique sets him apart from similar artists within his field. On 'Pain Is Temporary', the Buckroll produced track has the ideal instrumental with hypnotic drum patterns, booming 808's and unique vocal sampling, all coming together to deliver the perfect canvas for the rapper to paint his picture on. Skeamer's lyrical ability shines through on the track, as he uses all the key pillars of rap to deliver his heartfelt story. Taking us on a breath-taking journey, detailing the lifestyle the OJB rapper lives, Skeamer talks about the trials and tribulations that he faces and some of the actions that he is forced to take.



Alongside his own solo drops, Skeamer has recently collaborated with his OJB member Skore Beezy, as well as Clue, Scorcher and Snap Capone. These major musical partnerships indicate the trajectory that the captivating artist continues to take as well as the ever-growing rumble surrounding his music. After his recent tour around his estate in Clapham, for the well-known YouTube channel 'No Jumper', the industry is eagerly awaiting his next move. This sentiment was mirrored by pivotal tastemakers within the UK, with support from BBC

As we continue to receive an introspective and honest musical approach, Skeamer has established himself as a dominant voice within UK rap.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNHycFKkdFg

bfan.link/pain-is-temporary

www.instagram.com/skeamerojb

twitter.com/SKEAMEROJB

open.spotify.com/artist/41xoRYSbjQYUo5kX40PQmj New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Skeamer has been steadily building his stature within the UK music scene and his newest single 'Pain Is Temporary' solidifies exactly why his name should be mentioned alongside the greats. The London based rapper is renowned for his conscientious lyrical content and his heartfelt delivery, this is integral to his musical identity and is excellently demonstrated within his latest track.After amassing millions of streams and views on previous releases, Skeamer has become a certified voice for the streets. His profoundly sincere rap technique sets him apart from similar artists within his field. On 'Pain Is Temporary', the Buckroll produced track has the ideal instrumental with hypnotic drum patterns, booming 808's and unique vocal sampling, all coming together to deliver the perfect canvas for the rapper to paint his picture on. Skeamer's lyrical ability shines through on the track, as he uses all the key pillars of rap to deliver his heartfelt story. Taking us on a breath-taking journey, detailing the lifestyle the OJB rapper lives, Skeamer talks about the trials and tribulations that he faces and some of the actions that he is forced to take.Alongside his own solo drops, Skeamer has recently collaborated with his OJB member Skore Beezy, as well as Clue, Scorcher and Snap Capone. These major musical partnerships indicate the trajectory that the captivating artist continues to take as well as the ever-growing rumble surrounding his music. After his recent tour around his estate in Clapham, for the well-known YouTube channel 'No Jumper', the industry is eagerly awaiting his next move. This sentiment was mirrored by pivotal tastemakers within the UK, with support from BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ's including Target, Sian Anderson, Snoochie Shy and Kenny Allstar as well as Kiss FM's Ellie Prohan and Capital Xtra's Shayna Marie. This outpouring of support represents the overwhelming approval that the Black British Music scene have for the artist.As we continue to receive an introspective and honest musical approach, Skeamer has established himself as a dominant voice within UK rap.www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNHycFKkdFgbfan.link/pain-is-temporarywww.instagram.com/skeamerojbtwitter.com/SKEAMEROJBopen.spotify.com/artist/41xoRYSbjQYUo5kX40PQmj



