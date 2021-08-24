Justin Moore Earns 10th No 1 Hit With ?"We Didn't Have Much"





For tour dates and more, visit JustinMooreMusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM country hitmaker Justin Moore (The Valory Music Co.) is breaking into double digits this week as his latest single, "We Didn't Have Much," peaks at the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. The Arkansas native earns the tenth No.1 single of his career with a song that epitomizes his humble roots and grateful spirit.Produced by Jeremy Stover and Scott Borchetta, the reflective track follows in the successful footsteps of his previous chart-topper " Why We Drink " and is featured on Moore's 'Straight Outta The Country' collection, which dropped in April. Written by Stover, Randy Montana (George Strait, Luke Combs, Jon Pardi) and Paul DiGiovanni (Boys Like Girls), " We Didn't Have Much " highlights the country traditionalism, vivid storytelling and signature Arkansas-bred twang that has helped stamp Moore as staple in the genre for over a decade.Marking yet another standout moment in his career, Moore was recently honored with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque to commemorate his massive 3 billion streams on the platform. Continuing to deliver relatable music to fans, the father of four is busy on the road with a packed touring schedule through the fall, headlining shows at arenas, fairs and festivals across the nation.Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed hi-tech redneck can also be heard on his weekly Justin Moore Podcast, sponsored by Wrangler and Bobcat. Each episode is fueled with off-the-cuff conversations between Moore and his tour manager JR, alongside standout guests including Oscar award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey; fellow country artists Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson; wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page and ESPN's Marty Smith.For tour dates and more, visit JustinMooreMusic.com



