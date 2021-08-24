Gamescom Award 2021: These Are The Nominees!





As of now and until Saturday, August 28, 3:00 PM (CEST), gamescom fans can vote for their favorites in the two fan categories Best Streamer and gamescom "



Nominees of gamescom award 2021: Winners of the following Platform categories will be announced during gamescom: Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 25, starting 8:00 PM (CEST).



Best Microsoft Xbox Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Far Cry 6, Ubisoft - Halo Infinite, Microsoft



Best Nintendo



Best PC Game - Age of Empires IV, Microsoft - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment



Best Sony PlayStation Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment - The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment



Winners of the following Genre categories will be honored in the gamescom studio on Thursday, August 26, and Friday, August 27.



Best Action Adventure Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment -



Best Action Game - Far Cry 6, Ubisoft - Halo Infinite, Microsoft - Tom Clancy's



Best Family Game - Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft - Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio - Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay



Best Indie Game - Dorfromantik, Toukana



Best Role Playing Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Encased, Koch Media - Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment



Best Simulation Game - Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio - Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment - Undisclosed Title



Best Sports Game - Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio - FIFA 22, Electronic Arts - Riders Republic, Ubisoft



Best Strategy Game - Age of Empires IV, Microsoft - Company of Heroes 3, SEGA -



Best Multiplayer Game - Halo Infinite, Microsoft - Riders Republic, Ubisoft - The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment



Best Ongoing Game - Apex Legends, Electronic Arts -



Most Original Game - Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit - Riders Republic, Ubisoft - tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive



Best Announcement - All announcements, reveals or premieres of gamescom's partners at gamescom: Opening Night Live are eligible.



Best Lineup - All gamescom partners having submitted to gamescom award 2021 are eligible.



Best of gamescom - All category winners of the category groups Genre and Platform are eligible for the main award Best of gamescom.



Best Trailer - All trailers of gamescom's partners shown at gamescom: Opening Night Live are eligible.



Winners of the following categories will be announced during the show "Spielesause" on Sunday, August 29.



Best Streamer - Select partner streamers and content creators are eligible in the online voting.



gamescom "



HEART OF GAMING Award - Each and every gamescom highlight is eligible for this extraordinary award: not only games, add-ons, and technologies, but also people, institutions, companies, concepts, or terms. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The nominees for gamescom award 2021 have been set. The international jury comprised of German and international games experts, journalists, and content creators has nominated games in 22 categories. Now, partners and fans of gamescom (August 25 - August 27) are eagerly expecting the announcement of the winners. A first batch of trophies in the Platform categories will be awarded on Wednesday at gamescom: Opening Night Live.As of now and until Saturday, August 28, 3:00 PM (CEST), gamescom fans can vote for their favorites in the two fan categories Best Streamer and gamescom " Most Wanted " Consumer Award. The latter is chosen from among the nominated titles. Votes can be cast via online survey. Winners of these fan categories as well as further jury categories such as Best Announcement, Best Lineup, Best Trailer and the HEART OF GAMING Award will be awarded throughout the program of gamescom studio. The same is true for the main award Best of gamescom. Both gamescom: Opening Night Live and the gamescom studio as well as all further gamescom shows can be watched online: https://now.gamescom.global/Nominees of gamescom award 2021: Winners of the following Platform categories will be announced during gamescom: Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 25, starting 8:00 PM (CEST).Best Microsoft Xbox Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Far Cry 6, Ubisoft - Halo Infinite, MicrosoftBest Nintendo Switch Game - Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, UbisoftBest PC Game - Age of Empires IV, Microsoft - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Syberia: The World Before, astragon EntertainmentBest Sony PlayStation Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment - The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco EntertainmentWinners of the following Genre categories will be honored in the gamescom studio on Thursday, August 26, and Friday, August 27.Best Action Adventure Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft - Syberia: The World Before, astragon EntertainmentBest Action Game - Far Cry 6, Ubisoft - Halo Infinite, Microsoft - Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, UbisoftBest Family Game - Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft - Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio - Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplayBest Indie Game - Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive - Inua, Arte France - Lost in Random, Electronic ArtsBest Role Playing Game - Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment - Encased, Koch Media - Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco EntertainmentBest Simulation Game - Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio - Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment - Undisclosed TitleBest Sports Game - Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio - FIFA 22, Electronic Arts - Riders Republic, UbisoftBest Strategy Game - Age of Empires IV, Microsoft - Company of Heroes 3, SEGA - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, UbisoftBest Multiplayer Game - Halo Infinite, Microsoft - Riders Republic, Ubisoft - The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco EntertainmentBest Ongoing Game - Apex Legends, Electronic Arts - Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp. - Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble EntertainmentMost Original Game - Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit - Riders Republic, Ubisoft - tERRORbane, Whisper InteractiveBest Announcement - All announcements, reveals or premieres of gamescom's partners at gamescom: Opening Night Live are eligible.Best Lineup - All gamescom partners having submitted to gamescom award 2021 are eligible.Best of gamescom - All category winners of the category groups Genre and Platform are eligible for the main award Best of gamescom.Best Trailer - All trailers of gamescom's partners shown at gamescom: Opening Night Live are eligible.Winners of the following categories will be announced during the show "Spielesause" on Sunday, August 29.Best Streamer - Select partner streamers and content creators are eligible in the online voting.gamescom " Most Wanted " Consumer Award - Nominees in all Genre and Platform categories are eligible in the online voting.HEART OF GAMING Award - Each and every gamescom highlight is eligible for this extraordinary award: not only games, add-ons, and technologies, but also people, institutions, companies, concepts, or terms.



