The Felice Brothers Release New Song "To-Do List"

12) We Shall Live Again New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Felice Brothers have released "To-Do List," the final pre-release single from their forthcoming album From Dreams To Dust out on September 17, 2021 via Yep Roc Records. The band also announced that Al Olender and Nik Freitas will support their national tour which kicks off on September 15 at Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT and will make stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and many more. Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of tour dates below and at TheFeliceBrothers.com."This song is about taking something so deprived of poetic value like a To-Do list and making it work as a lyric," explains Ian Felice. "The take we chose was the first time we had ever played the song. It had a very loose and playful quality that we liked. We had just learned the chord progression like five minutes before playing it. We listened back to more takes but this one had the best feeling."Recently, the band released self-directed music videos for "Jazz On The Autobahn," a stop motion video hand painted and constructed by Ian Felice that took over a month to complete, and "Silverfish," which compiled found footage and micro insect video shot by James Felice himself.From Dreams To Dust has been praised by Consequence of Sound, Brooklyn Vegan, Cool Hunting, PopMatters and Rolling Stone, who described the album's first single " Inferno " as "a swirl of blurry adolescent recollection and Nineties pop culture ephemera" and "...a promising taste of what's to come."From Dreams To Dust sees the continuation of the new lineup of The Felice Brothers that debuted with Undress, consisting of Ian Felice, who shares songwriting and vocal duties in the band with his brother James Felice, bassist Jesske Hume (Conor Oberst, Jade Bird) and drummer Will Lawrence. The album was written and produced by The Felice Brothers, and features Bright Eyes' Nathaniel Walcott on trumpet and Mike Mogis, who mixed the album, on pedal steel.The 12 songs that make up From Dreams To Dust follow the band's tradition of opting to record in unconventional spaces, similar to their debut album which was recorded in an old theater in New York and their self-titled, which was recorded in a chicken coop. The Felice Brothers found their new recording home in an 1873 church in upstate New York that Ian renovated himself. Though the church had fallen into disrepair, it was Ian's dream to acquire the property and renovate the 30x40 one-room church.Tour Dates:9/15 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *9/16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *9/17 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios * ~SOLD OUT~9/18 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios ^ ~SOLD OUT~9/19 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios9/24-25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival9/28 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Second Stage *+9/29 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge *+10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *+10/2 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall *+10/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Pico Union Project *+10/4 - Vista, CA - Booze Brothers Brewing Co. *+10/10 - Peekskill, NY - First River Festival10/12 - Asbury Park, NY - Asbury Lanes *10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *10/14 - Washington, DC - DC9 *10/15 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *10/16 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *10/17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle *10/19 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar *10/20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *#10/21 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Brass Rail *10/22 - Cleveland, OH - Happy Dog *10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe *10/24 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power *10/25 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power* - with Al Olender^ - with William Lawrence+ - with Nik Freitas# - with Sima CunninghamFrom Dreams To Dust Tracklist:1) Jazz On The Autobahn2) To-Do List3) All The Way Down4) Money Talks5) Be At Rest6) Valium7) Inferno8) Silverfish9) Celebrity X10) Land Of Yesterdays11) Blow Him Apart12) We Shall Live Again



