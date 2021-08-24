Sam Grow Previews New Album "This Town," With Emotional "You Ain't Gone," Single





A native of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Grow was named one of Billboard Magazine's "7 Country Acts To Watch in 2019." He released his debut self-titled EP in 2014, gaining him chart success at #8 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. It was followed by the album, "The Blame," that charted at #5 on iTunes, #8 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and #2 on Billboard's Heatseekers albums chart. Most recently, Grow's album, "Love and Whiskey," debuted at #1 on iTunes Country Albums chart. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country's Sam Grow will release, "This Town," his long-awaited 12-track sophomore album on Average Joes Entertainment, September 10, 2021. Previewing the new album and playlisted today across all streaming platforms is the new single, "You Ain't Gone," co-written by Grow and Keirsten Hedden. Produced by country star Colt Ford and Grammy-award winning producer, Noah Gordon, " This Town " is available for pre-order/pre-save.Commenting on the new album, Grow said "I'm so excited about the release of my second full-length album, "This Town." It's an album full of real stories from my life and the lives of my friends. This album is a reflection of past relationships, current relationships, and the small towns I've lived those stories in. Its release is close to the anniversary of my father's passing (9/11/18) and my Dad loved nothing more than to watch me chase my dreams in music. This album is dedicated to him. I can't wait for y'all to listen to these songs all the way through and learn a little more about me."The emotional, "You Ain't Gone," is a powerful ballad expressing the pain that remains when one person moves on while the other cannot. The song debuts today on such playlists as Spotify's "New Boots," "Next From Nashville, and "New Music Nashville;" Apple Music's "Soundcheck" and "Hot New Tracks;" and Pandora's "New Country Now." Sam is also the face of the Amazon "Breakthrough Country" playlist on the home page today. Grow wrote or co-wrote all but one song on the upcoming album with some of Nashville's biggest hitmakers.Named one of "7 Country Acts To Watch in 2019" by Billboard Magazine, Grow continues to deliver riveting vocal performances that undeniably resonate with a broad audience with each new single. Leading up to the release of the new album, "This Town," Grow has garnered over 55 Million streams on several album tracks that have been released.Recently featured on Apple's Music's "Hot Wax Hot Minute" with Ward Guenther, Grow has been recognized by noted music critic and historian, Robert Oermann, as "On Board For Strong Bids For Future Stardom," (Music Row), and included in The Boot's "Editor's Pick: Country Newcomer On The Rise." This Town " Track List:01. " This Town " (Sam Grow, Keesy Timmer, Wil Nance)02. "Song About You" (Taylor Phillips, Joey Hyde, Kenton)03. "Me And Mine" (Sam Grow, Danny Orton, Cody Cooper, George Birge)04. "Boy Like Me" (Sam Grow)05. "Bar Last Night" (Sam Grow, Danny Orton)06. "Go Right Now" (Sam Grow, Kyle Jacobs, Vicky McGehee)07. "You Ain't Gone" (Sam Grow & Keirsten Hedden)08. "Grew Up Red" (Brice Long, Taylor Phillips, Sam Grow)09. "Little House" (Sam Grow, Terry McBride)10. "Kiss My Ass" (Sam Grow. Hank Miller)11. "Better than Me" (Sam Grow)12. "Whiskey Bound" (Sam Grow)Upcoming "Whiskey Bound" Tour Dates:Aug. 21 - HMAC / Harrisburg, PAAug. 22 - Leonardtown Square / Leonardtown, MDAug. 27 - Emerson Theatre / Indianapolis, INAug. 28 - WC Social Club / West Chicago, ILAug. 29 - Crafthouse / Pittsburgh, PASept. 01 - Diamonds / Louisville, KYSept. 02 - Piere's / Ft. Wayne, INSept. 18 - Block Bash / French Lick, INSept. 23 - The Royal Grove / Lincoln, NESept. 24 - Vanguard / Tulsa, OKSept. 25 - The Bottleneck / Lawrence, KSSept. 26 - Old Rock House / St. Louis, MOOct. 09 - Half Time / Newark, DEOct. 14 - Gin Mill / Northhampton, PAOct. 17 - Budweiser Brewery / Merrimack, NHOct. 29 - Adelphia Music Hall / Marietta, OHNov. 04 - Aisle 5 in Atlanta / Atlanta, GANov. 07 - Mercy Lounge / Nashville, TNDec. 31 - Stoney's Rockin' Country / Las Vegas, NVA native of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Grow was named one of Billboard Magazine's "7 Country Acts To Watch in 2019." He released his debut self-titled EP in 2014, gaining him chart success at #8 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. It was followed by the album, "The Blame," that charted at #5 on iTunes, #8 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and #2 on Billboard's Heatseekers albums chart. Most recently, Grow's album, "Love and Whiskey," debuted at #1 on iTunes Country Albums chart.



