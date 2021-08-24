Brian D'Oliveira Scores "The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf"



The world of "The Witcher" expands in this Anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir - a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

An official soundtrack album of Brian D'Oliveira's original score for The Witcher:



Brian D'Oliveira is a BAFTA-nominated composer and sound alchemist based in Montreal, Canada. His focus is on constantly pushing the envelope in music and sound, mastering and creating new instruments, technologies and audio tools. He is also the Founder of La Hacienda Creative, an interactive sound studio in Montreal and its audio tools development division, MNTRA Instruments. His evocative work on soundtracks for video games such as Resident Evil: Village, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, Resident Evil 7, Papo & Yo, Tearaway, and Sackboy has brought many accolades, earning multiple IGN and G.A.N.G. Awards as well as countless nominations including BAFTA and GDC Awards. For more information, visit https://briandoliveira.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BAFTA-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist Brian D'Oliveira (Resident Evil: Village, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider) scores "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf", a thrilling animated origin story from "The Witcher" showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, writer Beau DeMayo and Studio Mir. Directed by Kwang Il Han and starring Theo James, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish and Mary McDonnell, "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" premieres today, August 23, exclusively on Netflix."When composing for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, I challenged myself to stay true to The Witcher's already rich musical 'continental' sound world and drew inspiration from Medieval, Baroque and Slavic traditions," says D'Oliveira. "But at the same time I tried to pay homage to classic Anime soundtracks, by keeping them as fully live and raw acoustic performance-based pieces, and without shying away from experimentation."The world of "The Witcher" expands in this Anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir - a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."Within The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf soundtrack, you will hear a melting pot of eras and cultures in unexpected yet coherent ways," adds D'Oliveira. "A personal favorite was our novel use of ultrasonically recorded instruments, which have been warped and blended throughout the soundtrack to give an otherworldly, ancient quality to the music."An official soundtrack album of Brian D'Oliveira's original score for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be announced soon. For more information on the film, visit https://www.netflix.com/title/81037868.Brian D'Oliveira is a BAFTA-nominated composer and sound alchemist based in Montreal, Canada. His focus is on constantly pushing the envelope in music and sound, mastering and creating new instruments, technologies and audio tools. He is also the Founder of La Hacienda Creative, an interactive sound studio in Montreal and its audio tools development division, MNTRA Instruments. His evocative work on soundtracks for video games such as Resident Evil: Village, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, Resident Evil 7, Papo & Yo, Tearaway, and Sackboy has brought many accolades, earning multiple IGN and G.A.N.G. Awards as well as countless nominations including BAFTA and GDC Awards. For more information, visit https://briandoliveira.com.



