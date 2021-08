Corbin brought fellow Canadian vocalist Jordan



You might be familiar with post-hardcore band RARITY (New Damage Records), which includes super-talented guitarist Corbin Giroux. He has spent years developing his own solo project and already, he has three EPs and two full-length albums to his name - with a third record on the way - as well as multiple solo tours of Canada and the U.S. under his belt.Corbin brought fellow Canadian vocalist Jordan Black from pop-punk Like Pacific on for his next upcoming single "Torn", which drops August 25th.Corbin further explains, "'Torn' is about wanting to experience all of your favourite things with your favourite person yet not being able to. It's about realizing that the best memories and experiences come from who you surround yourself with, even if for the time being those memories are at home or close to home. The best is yet to come!"