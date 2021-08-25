R&B Girl Group BLK Releases Debut EP "Girl Magic," Featuring Sensuous Single 'Girls'



"The song is empowering, and it gives me a sense of community. We've all been there dealing with an ex, and this song lets girls know that the grass is always greener on the other side." - Bexk

"You stand in your way. You had a chance, should've done better. My verse embodies you blocking your blessings within a relationship." - Lilac X

"Sometimes food expires, sometimes men expire..either way, you have to throw the trash out. & that's on 'Girls'." - Khatalia Korahjay



Produced by Pops (Drake, Machine Gun Kelly) & Lowner, BLK sings unapologetically over rich guitar chords & rhythmic 808's "lost yourself a bad b*tch, lost yourself a marriage, lost yourself a Queen."

BLK aspires to inspire women of all colors & ethnicities, creating music and lyrics that are truly relatable.



These three solo artists—each of whom write, produce, and perform—combine their initials and colorful styles. This universally-minded outfit is spreading some authentic BLK Girl Magic.

All three artists have Canadian roots. Bexk, a fashion design student from Toronto's East End, is of Bajan heritage. "I'm the savage," she admits—employing her nickname as something of an alter-ego, "I fight for our best interests at all times, and encourage others to speak up." Korahjay is a self-described free spirit from Montreal who comes from a Jamaican family. Her moniker, combining words from scripture and a family name, means power. Lilac X, whose exponent represents self-empowerment, considers herself a citizen of the world.



BLK's first studio session proved to be pivotal. "We vibed as we got to know each other," recalls Bexk, who describes an almost instant organic bond. "The idea of creating a girl-group was amazing because Toronto hasn't really seen one recently. We cut a track—it was fire—and we decided to keep going." More than something fabricated, all parties insisted on real, organic chemistry.



From their very first track 'Got It' to sophomore single 'FWM' and now 'Girls' that synergy proved to be genuine. "It just clicked; it was very easy. It became clear that this is bigger than us," Bexk explains. "We want to be successful role models for women of any color and ethnicity." Each member writes their own verses, while the trio collectively provides input on production and creative vision, from art to choreography. Outside of music, the three women all express themselves differently. Passions range from fashion to cinematography, tattoo art, painting, and environmentalism. "We strive for our lyrics and music to be relatable and accessible to everybody. We're always going to be inclusive—never exclusive." At a divisive time in the world, these three women are demonstrating change. "We're showing that there's not one type of woman or girl," Lilac X asserts. "You can dress any way that you want. You can be anything you want."



The trio began working with MADE IN SAUGA® label and 21 Entertainment (Alessia Cara, Tamia,



In colorful times, Korahjay captures why BLK is as bold and brilliant as its namesake: "We're not trying to chase a certain vibe, sound, or look. We are just being ourselves."



Quick Facts:

Names: Bexk, Lilac X and Khatalia-Korahjay

Style: R&B/Soul, Pop

Label: MADE IN SAUGA®/ PIVTL Projects / Believe



Bexk: Rihanna, Lil Kim, Sade

Khatalia-Korahjay: Aaliyah, TLC

Lilac X: Nina Simone, Kaytranada

Comparable Artists

Normani, Destiny's Child, Kehlani, TLC,

