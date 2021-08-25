My Morning Jacket Announce First Studio Album In Over 6 Years





In partnership with REVERB and Fandiem in efforts to create a climate positive tour, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) My Morning Jacket proudly announce the upcoming release of their ninth studio album. Self-titled, MY MORNING JACKET (ATO Records) arrives Friday, October 22 at all DSPs and in various physical formats, including CD and special edition 2LP vinyl; pre-orders begin today. MY MORNING JACKET is preceded by today's premiere of the album's first single, "Regularly Scheduled Programming," available everywhere now with an official music video co-directed by Jim James and George Mays streaming on YouTube."This song really hits home for me after what we've gone through with the pandemic," says My Morning Jacket's frontman Jim James on the release of "Regularly Scheduled Programming." "But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it's too late."The band's first new music since 2015's GRAMMY® Award-nominated THE WATERFALL, MY MORNING JACKET reaffirms the rarefied magic that's made My Morning Jacket so beloved, embedding every groove with moments of discovery, revelation, and ecstatic catharsis. Produced and engineered by James over two multi-week sessions at Los Angeles, CA's 64 Sound, the album came to life after what looked like a permanent hiatus for the band. But after performing four shows in summer 2019 - beginning with two mind-blowing nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre - My Morning Jacket was overcome with the urge to carry on. That sense of purpose can be heard throughout the thrillingly expansive MY MORNING JACKET. For all its unbridled joy, songs like "Regularly Scheduled Programming" and the otherworldly, album-closing "I Never Could Get Enough" once again reveal My Morning Jacket's hunger for exploring the most nuanced and layered existential questions in song form while simultaneously harnessing the hypnotic intensity of their legendary live show more fully than ever before."I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we've all been cooped up for so long," says James. "I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we're able to be a part of people's lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we're still around to keep doing that."MY MORNING JACKET will be available on CD as well as two vinyl configurations: 2xLP Clear Vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket with artwork by Robert Beatty, custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, and digital download; and 2xLP 180-Gram Deluxe Colored Vinyl featuring cloudy blue and cloudy orange colored vinyl, deluxe foil gatefold jacket with artwork by Robert Beatty, 24" x 24" circular fold-out poster, custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, and digital download.Widely ranked among the greatest live bands of their generation, My Morning Jacket will celebrate MY MORNING JACKET on their first US headline tour in six years, beginning August 27 at Charlotte, NC's Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. Highlights include top-billed festival appearances and multi-night-stands at Queens, NY's Forest Hills Stadium (September 10-11), Seattle, WA's Paramount Theater (October 1-2), Chicago, IL's Auditorium Theatre (November 4-6), and a strong close out to 2022 for a New Years run at Denver, CO's Mission Ballroom (December 29-31). Special guests throughout the tour will include Flock Of Dimes (August 27), Brittany Howard (September 3-11), Durand Jones & The Indications (September 23-October 3), and Bedouine (October 29-November 6). My Morning Jacket has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from each ticket will go to supporting the National Council for Mental Wellbeing's work building capacity for mental health and substance use treatment organizations; The Greenlining Institute's work towards a just economy where race is never a barrier to opportunity; and REVERB's tour greening efforts including their Music Climate Revolution campaign, uniting the music community in the fight against the climate crisis. Headcount will also have a presence on tour. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events. My Morning Jacket has also announced the eagerly anticipated return of One Big Holiday, an all-inclusive concert vacation set for March 2-5, 2022 at The Moon Palace Cancún resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. Presented in partnership with CID Presents, The fourth iteration of One Big Holiday will see My Morning Jacket performing three nights at a one-of-a-kind beachfront concert venue specially reimagined for the event. One Big Holiday will also include performances by some of the band's favorite artists and pals, including Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Trampled By Turtles, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steel Pulse, and many more. A limited range of all-inclusive One Big Holiday packages remain available - for complete information, please visit mmjonebigholiday.com.In partnership with REVERB and Fandiem in efforts to create a climate positive tour, My Morning Jacket is offering a chance to win a trip to One Big Holiday. Fans who donate to REVERB will be automatically entered for a chance to win and join the band in Riviera Cancun, Mexico for One Big Holiday. Winner will receive two tickets for an all-inclusive 5-night Deluxe Room hotel stay, roundtrip air travel & ground transportation, Jim James' new signature Gibson guitar, and more.



