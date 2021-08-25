Forgotten Garden Releases 'Jessica'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Forgotten Garden are an Indie Rock band (duo+guests) with dark/gothic post-punk tendencies. Occasionally they also wander from the path of post-punk righteousness into more acoustic territory. The haunting vocals are provided by Inês whilst Danny plays most of the instruments. Both live in the north of Scotland although Inês originally comes from Portugal. They started working together in 2019. The music of Forgotten Garden is mostly inspired by post-punk bands such as The Cure and Joy Division and earlier bands like The Doors. Inês's vocals are influenced by some of her favourite artists like Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Chelsea Wolfe, Weyes Blood, Kelsey Lu and Warpaint.

The Broken Pieces EP that dropped in September 2020 was Forgotten Garden's first release. It contains four tracks based around the theme of a relationship breakdown.

On July 23rd 2021 Screamlite Records released a new single by Forgotten Garden entitled 'Jessica'. This is a new song about one woman's search for inner peace after suffering domestic trauma. It will be paired with "Broken Pieces" (Natural Mix) - a re-mix that previously only had very limited availability




