Warner Chappell Music Sign Publishing Deal With The Snuts!

W.L. was critically praised for its songwriting and its ability to transcend the traditional indie rock sound, answering the question - what is it to be a guitar band in 2021? New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Scottish indie rock band The Snuts.The band, who have a recording contract Warner Music's Parlophone Records, released their debut album, W.L., earlier this year. The record topped both the UK and Scottish charts and The Snuts became the first Scottish band since The View in 2007 to have a UK number one with a debut album.The Snuts said: "We have always prided ourselves on our songwriting, so it feels great to sign a publishing deal, and Warner Chappell feels like the perfect home for us and our songs. We're looking forward to working together as we begin to make new music." George Baker, A&R Manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: "With their debut album, The Snuts' unwavering work ethic and undeniable talent paid off with a well-deserved number one album. They're constantly evolving their songwriting and with live music beginning to make a comeback it's a very exciting time for the band. We're delighted that they've signed to Warner Chappell and we can't wait to get going with them." Amber Davis, Head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, concluded: "I'm so happy to have The Snuts sign to Warner Chappell and it felt extra special that they signed on the day of their first show since lockdown. George has been speaking to the band for quite a while now and I'm delighted his consistent belief in them has come to fruition."The Snuts consist of Jack Cochrane (vocals and guitar), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum '29' Wilson (bass) and Jordan Mackay (drums). They first formed the band together at school, but it wasn't until 2016 that they started releasing a variety of demo recordings, whilst garnering a home following from local support gigs.By autumn 2018, off the back of two new singles released ('Seasons' and 'Manhattan Project'), the band were selling out venues up and down the country as they started building their reputation as one of the most exciting live bands emerging from the UK.In November 2018, The Snuts signed to Parlophone Records and they released their first single with the label, 'All Your Friends', in May 2019. Renowned producer Inflo worked on the track and it was the lead single from their 'Mixtape EP'. The EP, which included sound designs by the band used as interludes between songs, was a huge success, charting at number 14 in the UK, while topping the Scottish charts and the UK Vinyl Albums Chart.Following on from the EP's release in March 2020, The Snuts continued to find creative ways to engage their fans throughout the pandemic with bespoke content, streamed performances and a string of singles including 'Always' and 'Elephants', as well as their cover of 'Summer In The City', which soundtracked Strongbow's summer 2020 national TV ad campaign.In April 2021, they released their debut album, W.L., which - after an intense chart battle with global superstar Demi Lovato - secured them a UK number one.W.L. was critically praised for its songwriting and its ability to transcend the traditional indie rock sound, answering the question - what is it to be a guitar band in 2021?



