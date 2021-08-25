Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Digital Life and Gaming 25/08/2021

Save Up To 80 (Percent) At The Ubisoft Store Gamescom Sale!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gamescom is known for new and exciting announcements about upcoming games, but did you know - thanks to the Ubisoft Store - it's also a great time to pick up some of the recent games you may have missed out on? The Gamescom sale at the Ubisoft Store is a chance to pick up a number of Ubisoft's latest titles for up to 80% off. Help start a hacktivist revolution in Watch Dogs: Legion for up to 60% off, build an industrial empire in Anno 1800 for 60% off, or journey through ancient Greece in Assassin's Creed Odyssey for up to 75% off.

Read on for a full list of all the games on sale:
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Up to 75% off
Assassin's Creed Origins - Up to 80% off
Assassin's Creed Unity - Up to 85% off
Anno 1800 - Up to 60% off
Far Cry 5 - Up to 80% off
Far Cry New Dawn - Up to 75% off
For Honor - Up to 75% off
For Honor: Marching Fire - Up to 75% off
Monopoly - Up to 60% off
The Crew 2 - Up to 80% off
Trackmania Turbo - Up to 50% off
UNO - Up to 70% off
The Division 2 - Up to 70% off
The Division 2: Warlords of New York (expansion only) - Up to 70% off
Watch Dogs: Legion - Up to 60% off

These games will be around for a long time, but these prices won't be, so act fast, because the sale ends September 7. For all the latest news on Ubisoft games, be sure to visit news.ubisoft.com.






