Synth-Pop Artist I Am Boleyn Releases Spine-Tingling New Release 'Until The Summer Ends'

www.youtube.com/channel/UCPTAkQOfhkgRpGWCyKSt4Pw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Synth pop artist I Am Boleyn reveals spine-tingling new release, 'Until the Summer Ends'. Dubbed V Magazines 'New Favourite Artist', I Am Boleyn follows in the footsteps of recent EP 'Paris to Boleyn' and certainly keeps the energetic momentum going. Teaming up with producers Johannes Willinder and Robin Padam for the exceptional new single, the upbeat offering was written in Stockholm in May. Receiving praise from the likes of the London Music Video Awards, Starry Magazine, Spotify playlist 'RetroWave/Outrun' and God is in the TV, it's fair to say this artist is destined for greatness.Speaking about the iconic new release, I Am Boleyn shares, "This song captures the feeling of longing and excitement that the summer brings - especially at a time when we've all been missing, and craving human connection".Influenced by the likes of Robyn, Mo and Goldfrapp, 'Until the Summer Ends' features a glistening arrangement that's best described as effortless. Radiating a powerful 80's atmosphere throughout, the track feels refreshing yet looks back to memories with a wide smile. Capturing the importance of living in the now, the prominent synthwave number specialises in leaving listeners with a sense of euphoria.Spending her time between London and Stockholm, I Am Boleyn grew up in St. Petersburg, Russia, went to Oxford University to study history, and has been writing songs since she was young. Growing up with music being at the forefront of her life, it was always written in the stars that this artist is destined for great things. Always turning to music as an escapism, I Am Boleyn shares, "I think that music is one of the most powerful, emotional tools we have".A proud feminist, I Am Boleyn is certainly the empowering woman you'd be honoured to have your kids (future kids) look up to.www.facebook.com/iamboleynwww.twitter.com/iamboleynwww.instagram.com/iamboleynsoundcloud.com/lydiabaylisopen.spotify.com/artist/1tX2U6Uh4Iz8gowpGY5PUnwww.youtube.com/channel/UCPTAkQOfhkgRpGWCyKSt4Pw



