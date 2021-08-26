Quando Rondo Releases New Record 'Now Or Never'



The track arrives after the release of Quando's album Still Taking Risks, available now via Never Broke Again LLC/ Atlantic.



Quando - has earned RIAA platinum certifications for his fan favorites, "ABG" , "I Remember (Feat. Lil Baby)," and "Imperfect Flower," the latter joined by an official video now boasting almost 70M views - has unleashed an epic series of standout releases in recent months, including such singles as "I thought" "S2" "Purple Baby" "Stand On It," "Okay," "Red Eye," "Soul Reaper," "My Life Story," and "Get Down," all accompanied by compelling music videos streaming now at YouTube.



