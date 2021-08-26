Netflix Invites You To Our First-Ever Global Fan Event On September 25, 2021





Fans are invited to co-stream and react to our TUDUM event in real time on their Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channels. Check out this guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Sign up to co-stream at TUDUM.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TUDUM. What's that? You know it when you hear it - you just rarely see it spelled out. TUDUM is the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix. And it's the inspiration behind our inaugural "TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event."On September 25, our biggest stars and creators from around the world - representing over 70 series, films and specials - will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It's our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.The virtual livestream event begins at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5am PST / 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 9pm JST and KST on specific channels.What to Expect:Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event - including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more. (See below for the full list.)Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix, including:· Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子· A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる· A Traves De Mi Ventana· Arcane· Army of Thieves Black Crab· Big Mouth· Bridgerton· Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル· Bruised· The Chestnut Man· Cobra Kai· Colin in Black and White· Cowboy Bebop· The Crown· Oscuro Deseo· De Volta Aos 15· Don't Look Up· Emily in Paris· Extraction· Finding Anamika· Floor is Lava· The Harder They Fall· Hellbound / 지옥· Heeramandi· Human Resources· Interceptor· Inside Job· La Casa De Papel· The Old Guard· Ozark· Maldivas· My Name / 마이 네임· New World / 신세계로부터· Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編· Rebelde· Ritmo Salvaje· Red Notice· The Sandman· Sex Education· The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다· Soy Georgina· Stranger Things· Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス· Ultraman· The Umbrella Academy· Vikings: Valhalla· The Witcher· The Witcher: Blood Origin· Young, Famous and AfricanFans are invited to co-stream and react to our TUDUM event in real time on their Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channels. Check out this guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Sign up to co-stream at TUDUM.com.



