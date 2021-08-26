Chernobylite Console Release Postponed



Krakow, Poland - August 25, 2021 - Video game publisher All in! Games and development studio, The Farm 51, announced that the console release of Chernobylite, the sci-fi survival horror RPG for PlayStation 4 (physical and digital) and Xbox One is delayed to



"We at All in! Games pride ourselves in setting high standards for all our releases and are pleased with the games that we have published this year. Incidentally, due to some unforeseen issues with the console build, we decided to slightly delay the launch of Chernobylite until it gets resolved," said Piotr Żygadło, CEO at All in! Games. "We want to make sure we always deliver projects that are in excellent shape and pushing Chernobylite's console release date back a few weeks will allow us to accomplish that. We appreciate everyone's patience while we take the time to get this right."



"Chernobylite has been a labor of love and we are humbled by the reception we have gotten so far from both players and critics," said Wojciech Pazdur,



Chernobylite will be available digitally on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One storefronts for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. Fans eager to get their hands on a physical version of Chernobylite for PlayStation 4 will be able to purchase a copy from their local retailers in North



Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG, set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone. You'll take on the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, returning to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years prior. Compete with a hostile military presence and other stalkers, face supernatural creatures as well as a harsh and unforgiving environment in your search to uncover the truth. Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. Will you survive your fears?



Non-Linear Storytelling & Strategy - No playthrough is the same. The choices and story are in your hands. Choose wisely whether to trust your comrades or not, use resources for survival or research, and to face conflicts or avoid them. The future is up to you.

Stealth, Survival, & Combat - Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings new challenges as your comrades die and supplies diminish. Avoid detection with stealth takedowns or engage in open armed combat. Danger lurks around every corner.

Base Building & Crafting - Construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilize workstations to craft gadgets, traps, and weapons, or modify existing equipment to your needs.

Resource & Team Management - Companions are key to your survival and the resolution of your journey. Each day requires careful planning and assignment of resources and tasks to your comrades.

For more information about Chernobylite, including full language support, visit the official Chernobylite Website, Steam, Twitter, Facebook, Subreddit, and Discord server.

