Sigrid Shares Brand New Single 'Burning Bridges' And She Announces UK/European Tour In March 2022

13-Jun Paris, FR La Cigale. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having soundtracked the BBC Olympic closing montage with her stunning ballad 'Home To You', which climbed to #2 in the iTunes charts as the UK welcomed their champions home, Sigrid's triumphant return to the world stage continues with the release of 'Burning Bridges', the galloping future live favourite which premiered as Charlie XCX's Hottest Record during artist month, with the pop star stating XXX. 'Burning Bridges' follows the Norwegian pop sensation's first single of 2021, the monumental 'Mirror', which was described as the "empowerment anthem of the summer" (ELLE), climbed to the BBC Radio 1 A List and Capital A List within a matter of weeks, was remixed by electronic star Kelly Lee Owens, and performed live at the Serpentine Pavilion for a stunning One Show special. One of the world's favourite live acts - it's hard not to forget Sigrid's defining Glastonbury moment in 2019 - the 24-year-old also announces her biggest ever UK, Ireland and European tour for Spring 2022, playing to over 12,000 fans at Wembley Arena on 16 March, and returning for her second show at Dublin's 3Arena on 18 March. Sign up for ticket access here.In December 2019, Sigrid headlined Eventim Apollo to critical acclaim for her unparalleled stage presence (5* Times) off the back of her top 5 debut album Sucker Punch. Little did she know that performance would be her last for over a year. But tonight, Sigrid returns to London for her very first live show since the pandemic hit, in an intimate setting at London's Lafayette on 26th August, which sold out in a matter of minutes, before the pop star performs at Reading and Leeds Festival as the highest billed female on the main stage on Sunday. Writing anthemic chorus' for festivals that would become her definitive stage, it's no surprise that the only place the 24-year-old feels truly she can take out "all those emotions" is performing live with her band.The past year has been a time of deep reflection for Sigrid. Since her ascent to pop stardom in 2017, Sigrid achieved every accolade a young artist from a small town off the coast of Norway could ever have imagined. From releasing her critically acclaimed debut EP Don't Kill My Vibe, to winning the Sound of 2018, performing across the globe at The Royal Variety Show, the Nobel Peace Prize, headlining her first Arena show at 3Arena in Dublin to 12,000 fans, and that Glastonbury performance to 30,000 festival goers and millions at home: Sigrid lit up stages with her non-conformist and progressive attitudes to the femininity in pop. Ending 2019 with a 5* (The Times) headline show at London's Eventim Apollo, Sigrid hadn't stopped in four years, but when the world stopped, Sigrid had an identity crisis, as the world turned inwards. "The thing that was most important to me was taken away; touring and travelling and being an artist. I thought, who am I without the music? My self-worth as a human is not just work, but who am I without my job? But last year made me realise I don't want to do anything else. I wanted to do this for the rest of my life."As the world moves again, we are all ready to see Sigrid dance across the global stage, with Mirror in hand.UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES:13-Mar Manchester, UK Manchester O2 Apollo14-Mar Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall16-Mar London, UK Wembley Arena18-Mar Dublin, IE 3ArenaEU TOUR:30-May Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz31-May Lausanne, CH Les Docks1-Jun Milan, IT Fabrique3-Jun Vienna, AT Arena5-Jun Prague, CZ Roxy7-Jun Berlin, DE Huxley's9-Jun Cologne, DE Carlswerk Victoria13-Jun Paris, FR La Cigale.



