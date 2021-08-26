Steven Lee Olsen Unveils "Relationship Goals" Music Video



Relationship Goals is the first release via the recently launched joint venture between Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Steven Lee Olsen released the official music video for his latest single, "Relationship Goals," via Universal Music.Directed by Taylor Kelly and shot in Nashville, the "Relationship Goals" music video sets scene at a vibrant backyard pool party and follows the bliss and excitement of a young couple falling in love."I loved working with Taylor Kelly on this creative," said Steven Lee Olsen. "All of the details from my jacket, the classic ride, the crazy dancers and the cool shots with the fisheye lens, I love all of it. I had so much fun writing this song, we wanted that to translate in the video and I think we did that."After years of hard work honing his craft and carving out a reputation as a chart-topping songwriter for artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, and more, Steven Lee Olsen's passion for writing and producing pushed him into a new space - that of a recording artist, separate from his work writing stories only for the stars around him. Released on July 30, Relationship Goals is a collection of songs showcasing Steven Lee Olsen's incredibly versatile vocal stylings and honest storytelling that reflect his soul, country, R&B, and pop influences.Since its release, Relationship Goals has received stellar support, amassing over 500k global streams. Earlier this month, the Grammy Nominated singer-songwriter was chosen as part of the Spotify RADAR Program as the marquee artist for the entire month of August. The program looks to support and grow notable, up-and-coming Canadian artists on the platform. The title track was also added to several top playlists, including Spotify's Live Country and New Boots, the cover of Apple Music's Canada's Country and the global Country Risers playlist in 5 markets, Amazon's Top Country and Fresh Country with billboard spots in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square, the cover and #1 spot on YouTube Music's The New Crop, and much more. In addition to the standout support from DSPs, TSN announced the EP's track " What You're Made Of " as the CFL ON TSN Song of the Season, which soundtracks CFL ON TSN broadcast coverage throughout the 2021 campaign.Having solidified himself as a chart-topping lyricist and an artist with a global reach, Steven Lee Olsen is one of 2021's most promising Country singer-songwriters with no plans to slow down. Stay tuned for much more to come in 2021.Steven Lee Olsen's path to mainstream success has been a lengthy yet admirable and rewarding journey. Born and raised in a suburb of Toronto, Olsen moved to Nashville in 2004 to pursue his dreams of being a songwriter. He spent years in Music City working on his songwriting skills by drawing upon his R&B, soul, country, and pop influences, eventually breaking into the upper echelons of Nashville songwriters. Olsen's work has been recorded by some of Country music's most significant artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Billy Currington, The Judds, Dallas Smith and many others. He has notched impressive accolades, including two No.1 hits in the US with his Grammy-nominated, double-platinum certified song " Blue Ain't Your Color " performed by Keith Urban and "More Girls Like You" performed by Kip Moore. He also went No.1 in Canada with co-writing credits on the platinum hit "Drop," performed by Dallas Smith.Relationship Goals is the first release via the recently launched joint venture between Universal Music and The Core Entertainment, the management company that specializes in discovering and championing new talent in music. Working in tandem, the UMC team, led by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Remedios and Executive Vice President and General Manager Kristen Burke, together with The Core founders Kevin Chief " Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, and The Core Canada President Tracy Martin, will hand-select a roster of talent poised to make an impact internationally, developing the acts together in their respective and distinct roles as management and label. Through the joint venture, The Core will offer management services, creative direction, and A&R development to artists, bringing key acts to Universal Music Canada for UMC's consideration to sign to a recorded music deal.



