Watch Migos Perform For NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Migos makes their Tiny Desk debut! The Atlanta trio brought their latest album Culture III to life with their first performance for the NPR Music
series.
Setting up shop at L.A.'s Gallery Dept., Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff
opened the three-song medley with "Avalanche
" while kicking back on a couch next to a mannequin astronaut. Backed by the legendary 1500 or Nothin' and DJ Durel, they kept the living room vibes coming with "Straightenin
" before closing out the 12-minute set with the celebratory "Birthday."
"You rockin' with the greatest group of all time," Quavo
announces toward the end of their performance and, as the surreal party plays out, it's tempting to agree. Simply put: They ate and left no crumbs.
Culture III was released in June and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Future, Justin Bieber, Pop Smoke, and more.
SET LIST:
"Avalanche
"
"Straightenin
"
"Birthday
"
MUSICIANS:
Quavo: vocals
Takeoff: vocals
Offset: vocals
Larrance "Rance" Dopson: percussion
Lamar "My Guy Mars" Edwards: keys
Dammo "The Great" Farmer: bass, key bass
Quintin "Q" Gulledge: drums
Chris Payton : guitar
DJ Durel: DJ