Watch Migos Perform For NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

DJ Durel: DJ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Migos makes their Tiny Desk debut! The Atlanta trio brought their latest album Culture III to life with their first performance for the NPR Music series.Setting up shop at L.A.'s Gallery Dept., Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff opened the three-song medley with " Avalanche " while kicking back on a couch next to a mannequin astronaut. Backed by the legendary 1500 or Nothin' and DJ Durel, they kept the living room vibes coming with " Straightenin " before closing out the 12-minute set with the celebratory "Birthday.""You rockin' with the greatest group of all time," Quavo announces toward the end of their performance and, as the surreal party plays out, it's tempting to agree. Simply put: They ate and left no crumbs.Culture III was released in June and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Future, Justin Bieber, Pop Smoke, and more.SET LIST:MUSICIANS:Quavo: vocalsTakeoff: vocalsOffset: vocalsLarrance "Rance" Dopson: percussionLamar "My Guy Mars" Edwards: keysDammo "The Great" Farmer: bass, key bassQuintin "Q" Gulledge: drumsChris Payton : guitarDJ Durel: DJ



