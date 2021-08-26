SHADE: Manchester's Next Big Thing? Definitely, No Maybe About It!





Swaggering out like Manc heritage offspring, 'Fallen Skies', tempo twists into a psychedelic dream before hopping dimensions back to anthemic classic rock.

SHADE have the skills and ideas - so even the sky's not the limit.



The SHADE story takes just as many twists and turns as they started playing live in 2019 then releasing music in the pandemic: 'Neverdie' (Spring 2020 demo) then, produced by Gavin Monaghan and signed to Lancashire independent, Fear Records, the single releases 'Head In The Clouds' (Autumn 2020), 'Jump Into Heaven' (Spring 2021) and 'Test Of Time' (Summer 2021 - with it's love letter to Manchester and a superb video by Blueshift Studios)



The feedback is consistently positive - they really are THAT good.



This Summer has added sessions and interviews with two Sky TV appearances with Mark Radcliffe and the weekly new music show, GET ON! via Roobi TV.



Their August home town headline at Manchester's Off The



Capital letters for a capital band. SHADE are next live on stage again!



Live Dates:

4th

2nd October Sound City Festival EBGB's Liverpool

9th October This

14th October Lancaster

23rd October Toolmakers Brewery Main support to Section60 Sheffield

30th October The Castle Manchester main support to Outcharms.

https://shadeband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SHADEbandmcr/

https://twitter.com/shademcr

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvcqytc2MkPuxxvFCkJEPdA

https://www.instagram.com/shade.mcr/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just when you think you've 'heard it all before', along come a new gang who take the pre-conceptions and twist them into their next single, 'Fallen Skies', produced by Gavin Monaghan at Magic Garden Studios, it's another grand song (and SHADE's first release post lockdown).Swaggering out like Manc heritage offspring, 'Fallen Skies', tempo twists into a psychedelic dream before hopping dimensions back to anthemic classic rock.SHADE have the skills and ideas - so even the sky's not the limit.The SHADE story takes just as many twists and turns as they started playing live in 2019 then releasing music in the pandemic: 'Neverdie' (Spring 2020 demo) then, produced by Gavin Monaghan and signed to Lancashire independent, Fear Records, the single releases 'Head In The Clouds' (Autumn 2020), 'Jump Into Heaven' (Spring 2021) and 'Test Of Time' (Summer 2021 - with it's love letter to Manchester and a superb video by Blueshift Studios)The feedback is consistently positive - they really are THAT good.This Summer has added sessions and interviews with two Sky TV appearances with Mark Radcliffe and the weekly new music show, GET ON! via Roobi TV.Their August home town headline at Manchester's Off The Square sold out in two weeks. It was an 'off the hook' moment. "The celebratory scenes as they leave the stage are more akin to the final whistle in a cup final victory." witnessed Louder Than War.Capital letters for a capital band. SHADE are next live on stage again!Live Dates:4th September Highest Point Festival Lancaster2nd October Sound City Festival EBGB's Liverpool9th October This Feeling Headline Night And Day Manchester14th October Lancaster Music Festival23rd October Toolmakers Brewery Main support to Section60 Sheffield30th October The Castle Manchester main support to Outcharms.https://shadeband.com/https://www.facebook.com/SHADEbandmcr/https://twitter.com/shademcrhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvcqytc2MkPuxxvFCkJEPdAhttps://www.instagram.com/shade.mcr/



