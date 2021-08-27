Motherfolk Share New Single "Head Above Water"





For more information on Motherfolk, visit: https://www.motherfolk.com/. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie rock quintet Motherfolk recently shared "head above water," an upbeat and hopeful new single about asking for a helping hand during difficult times in life. "'head above water' is the first release from the next era of Motherfolk," shares vocalist and guitarist, Nathan Dickerson. "The song is a step towards a new and exciting direction for us." Listen to the track here: https://streamlink.to/hawThe single release follows Motherfolk's recent appearance at Lollapalooza, where they played on the BMI Stage. The band will be touring throughout August and September, hitting cities such as Brooklyn NY, Houston TX, Louisville KY, Pittsburgh PA, Washington DC and more over the next few weeks. See below for a full list of dates.What started out as a writing project between two college friends has turned into a fully realized band untethered to genres. Now composed of Bobby Paver and Nathan Dickerson on vocals and guitar, bassist Clayton Allender, drummer Ethan Wescott and Karlie Dickerson on keys, Motherfolk are not only bandmates, but best friends. The band's close-knit relationship allows each member to be their most authentic self, leaving every ounce of their souls to be poured into each song and high-energy performance.Since their formation, Motherfolk have been on a steady upward trajectory, amassing over 5 million Spotify streams on their three studio albums, selling out shows while touring heavily across the United States and securing a spot on the Lollapalooza 2021 lineup.For more information on Motherfolk, visit: https://www.motherfolk.com/.



