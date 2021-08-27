Kacey Musgraves To Perform At MTV's VMAs, New Single "Justified" Available Now





As previously announced, the global premiere of "star-crossed : the film," starring Musgraves, will exclusively debut on Paramount+ on Friday, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV has revealed that six-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will make her VMAs debut with a world premiere performance of her new title track "star-crossed" live from Barclays Center when the show airs on Sunday, September 12 at 8PM ET/PT.MTV and CMT aired Musgraves' music video for "justified," the second song of her highly-anticipated fourth studio album "star-crossed", arriving September 10."Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group!" said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer of ViacomCBS. "From what will be an unforgettable first-time VMAs performance to orchestrating a cross-brand premiere of her new single tied to her highly-anticipated 'star-crossed' album and film."As previously announced, the global premiere of "star-crossed : the film," starring Musgraves, will exclusively debut on Paramount+ on Friday, September 10th. "star-crossed" the film is directed by Bardia Zeinali.



