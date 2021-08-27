Brandon Markell Holmes & Rogue Vogue Release New Collaboration 'Gimme Time'



An intoxicating blend of house, Afro-pop, and R&B, the entire Garden EP is full of dance floor-ready cuts that also deal with the internal struggle of the human condition. Doubling as both a lyrically engaging, contemplative listen and a useful tool for any point during a night out, Garden gets deep in more ways than one. Following the singles, "I Am the Night" ups the energy by bringing a sinister edge to a song that follows the narrative of the serpent in the garden, seducing people into doing things they wouldn't normally do through persuasion & deceit. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With their collaborative EP Garden out tomorrow, August 27 via Brooklyn-based label toucan sounds, Chicago artists Brandon Markell Holmes, seen on Grammy-nominated Gorillaz album Humanz, and Rogue Vogue (producer Jonathan Marks) return today with their new single, "Gimme Time." Lush synth pads and ricocheting drum hits sit above a driving house groove, Holmes' heartfelt vocals adding an emotional heft to the slowburning track."'Gimme Time' is about coming to grips with your internal thoughts/identity and subconsciousness, while simultaneously being in love with someone who you haven't been fully able to open up to because you're still figuring so much out about yourself," Brandon explains.An intoxicating blend of house, Afro-pop, and R&B, the entire Garden EP is full of dance floor-ready cuts that also deal with the internal struggle of the human condition. Doubling as both a lyrically engaging, contemplative listen and a useful tool for any point during a night out, Garden gets deep in more ways than one. Following the singles, "I Am the Night" ups the energy by bringing a sinister edge to a song that follows the narrative of the serpent in the garden, seducing people into doing things they wouldn't normally do through persuasion & deceit.



