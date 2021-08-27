Lauren Dukes Releases New Live Session Video For 'Hectic Love Week'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Emerging R&B Singer-songwriter Lauren Dukes
is set to release her self-titled debut EP on September
2nd. Leading up to the EP, Dukes
will be unveiling live session videos for songs from the EP. Now, she releases the video for the projects lead single "Hectic Love Week," watch below. For years Lauren Dukes
has made a name for showcasing her talent for performing throughout the local Chicago
scene. Her self-titled debut EP is a welcome calling card to an artist ready to breakthrough.
"Hectic Love Week" is a song with a very relatable topic. Lauren
explains, "The song is about one of those couples that repeatedly break up, then make up. It's almost a weekly pattern. Everyone knows a couple like this or is in a relationship like this. It was inspired by a friend from a former band who was constantly breaking up with his girlfriend and then getting right back together. With his permission, I wrote about it at Andy Sutton's studio; Sutton Music
Co, and recorded it with A. Latavius Mulzac from Nashville on keys, Kirk Garrison from the Lieutenant Dan Band on Trumpet, and Shawn Maxwell
from Chicago
on Sax."
On her upcoming 5-song EP, Dukes
keeps a common thread of story-telling. The project encompasses a blend of blues, soul, jazz and R&B with Faith as the foundation that brings it all together. Dukes
explains her writing process, "Much of what I write starts off by asking (God, the universe, then myself) "What is the message You want me to deliver? Then, I ask, "What do I want to express?""
The production behind the project is propelled by Lauren
Dukes' band, a talented cast of musicians including Nic Byrd (Guitar), Andy Sutton (drums & producer), Ola Timothy (Bass), Kris Lohn (Bass), Moses Hall (Keys), Latavius Mulvac (on Keys), Aiden Dehn (Sax), Shawn Maxwell
(Sax), Shaun Martin
of Snarky Puppy (Keys), Marques Carroll (Trumpet), Kirk Garrison (Trumpet), & Nicole
Garza (background vocals).
The lead single and EP demonstrate Dukes' commitment to her craft. She concludes, "Everything I do is with my whole heart. It is my passion. My ministry. I want everyone to walk away from listening feeling better than the way they came. Music
has the power to do that, and I'm honored to get this opportunity to hopefully contribute."
Lauren Dukes
is releasing live session music videos every Wednesday leading up to the 9/2 EP release date. Check out the first video Closure here: https://youtu.be/CLwlPA15R_k.
The lead single "Hectic Love Week" is available now on all streaming platforms as well and received critical praise from the Chicago
Sun Times, Medium, and The Deli.