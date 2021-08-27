The 2021 "BET Hip Hop Awards" Returns Tuesday, October 5, From Cobb Energy Center In Atlanta





"Hip hop is a global movement that embraces the diversity of expression and reflects what is affecting our community in a raw and unapologetic way," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials,



Connie Orlando, EVP Specials,

For more information about the "BET Hip Hop Awards" including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards



The "BET Hip Hop Awards" press application form to request credentials to cover the red carpet, show, or press room, will be available to submit for consideration at a later date.



The 2020 "BET HIP HOP AWARDS" brought together some of the hottest names in music to celebrate Hip Hop's biggest night. Hosted by comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and



Join the conversation on social media by logging on to multiple BET social media platforms: On Twitter by using the hashtag: #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET



On Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards

*Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on P18-49 Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Award Shows on home network only | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

**Source: Talkwalker Social



BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the



"BET Hip Hop Awards" is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET delivers the best in hip-hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2021 "BET Hip Hop Awards" will return to Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, October 1, with the broadcast premiere airing Tuesday, October 5, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET. The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the best in hip hop culture. The BET "Hip Hop Awards" reigns as one of the top three cable award shows for Black viewers of 2021 (BET Awards (#1), NAACP Image Awards (#2) and BET Hip Hop Awards (#3)* and ranks in the Top 10 for most social cable awards show in 2020.** The official 2021 "BET Hip Hop Awards" nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers and presenters are to be announced at a later date. BET will work closely with Fulton County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols."Hip hop is a global movement that embraces the diversity of expression and reflects what is affecting our community in a raw and unapologetic way," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. "We look forward to celebrating this art form and returning to Atlanta for an unforgettable night of entertainment and culture synonymous with our high-rated signature tentpole events."Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the 2021 "BET HIP HOP AWARDS" along with Jesse Collins Entertainment's Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon.For more information about the "BET Hip Hop Awards" including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawardsThe "BET Hip Hop Awards" press application form to request credentials to cover the red carpet, show, or press room, will be available to submit for consideration at a later date.The 2020 "BET HIP HOP AWARDS" brought together some of the hottest names in music to celebrate Hip Hop's biggest night. Hosted by comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean), the annual show delivered an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers, and tributes honoring hip-hop powerhouse including 2 Chainz, Adé, Beenie Man, Big Sean, Bobby Sessions, Bounty Killer, Brandy, Buddy, Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin, Chika, City Girls, Cordae, Deanté Hitchcock, DJ Hed, Erykah Badu, Flawless Real Talk, Flo Milli, Gucci Mane, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Monica, Mulatto, Original Koffee, Pretty Yellow, Polo G, Quavo, Rapsody, Reuben Vincent, Shenseea, Skip Marley, T.I., Teyana Taylor, Tobe Nwigwe, Ty Dolla $ign, and ZJ Liquid. Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P received the 2020 "I Am Hip Hop" Award.Join the conversation on social media by logging on to multiple BET social media platforms: On Twitter by using the hashtag: #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BETOn Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards*Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on P18-49 Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Award Shows on home network only | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.**Source: Talkwalker SocialBET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe."BET Hip Hop Awards" is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET delivers the best in hip-hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force.



