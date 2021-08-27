Soundstripe

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There are no doubts about the significance of background music over a commercial video or one containing general content. This is why more and more videos nowadays feature a suitable and catchy track. What remains, though, is to find a place with a host of tunes creators to choose from. A platform where you can find a tune that works well with your videos. You can stop searching further. We have a list of the best Royalty free music sites. Check these out and you will surely find a treasure of awesome tunes for your future videos.

It is a website without the hustle and bustle of a big platform. Sound stripe has one of the vastest libraries of such platforms. Additionally, Soundstripe has commissioned more than 80 artists to make music for the users of the site. Also, the SFX is commendable as well. The website is used by creators all across the world and the front page of the website can vouch for that. You can join the platform for $12.50 a month and $149 annually. If it's your lucky day, you might get a 50% discount as well!

AudioJungle

This is one of the mainstream websites. However, it's popular for a reason. Audiojungle is perhaps the most versatile website for royalty-free music. You can find tunes based on their genres, subgenres, moods, and topics in general. The search bar on their homepage takes care of all your requirements. However, the best part is that you can choose to pay for particular turns that you want to use. This you don't have to take a recurring or annual pack to access the library. Finalize the song you want to pick for your video and pay for only that!

Audio

Yep, we didn't spell that wrong! Audio is a relatively new platform as compared to the previous ones. The platform houses a plethora of tunes and SFX. If you don't like the idea of a monthly or even annual membership, Audio might be the place for you. It offers a lifetime membership for $299, which a quite reasonable. If you want the SFX too, it'll cost you $199 more. Audio's main attraction is its library. But in the case of new joiners, they get some tunes for free at the beginning. Use this scheme to check the platform out and score some sick tunes as well!

BenSound

Compared to the websites mentioned above, BenSound is a smaller platform. But, what gives it an upper hand on the giants is its uniqueness. BenSound's library costs about 300 odd sounds. But, the tubes are different and new. This is precisely what you should be looking for. New sounds make your content stand out. You can buy an annual membership by paying $139. Also, the website has a host of licenses. You can choose as per your needs.

Hook sounds

Another worthy website with awesome content is Hooksounds. You can visit the homepage and the platform speaks for itself. You are first introduced to the new releases and the top tracks to keep you in touch with the new and the popular. You can find a sound from popular tags, genres, and moods. Licensing is easier with helpful customer service and you can choose between a premium and a business membership. Premium costs you $29 a month while business membership is worth $49. Picking the annual packs will save you up to 59%.

YouTube Audio library

We understand that not everyone has the budget to use the platforms mentioned above. Thus, here is a platform for the ones with no shortage of creativity but a limit on resources. YouTube, for its users, offers a vast library of royalty-free sounds. You can surf through their library and you might end up getting exactly what you were searching for. Although, it should be mentioned that the user interface is not the best. You have to do a lot of research from your end. But, at its price point, it is surely an incredible source for royalty-free music.