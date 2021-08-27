Cheryl Shares The R&B Songs That Shaped Her Life In New Music Show On BBC Sounds



Cheryl says: "I've always had an absolute love and passion for R&B so I'm hoping listeners are transported back and absorbed in their own nostalgia too.



As a teenager Cheryl sought after the soulful melodies from the likes of Mary J Blige and Erykah Badu. Throughout the series she'll look at uncovering the root of her obsession with the genre, reflecting on childhood stories and the songs connected to those special moments.



The nostalgic R&B tunes chosen by Cheryl will soundtrack some of her most prominent memories as she journeys through heartbreak, love and the songs that healed her soul.



You, Me & R&B with Cheryl is the latest in a collection of new on-demand music shows curated by high-profile guests on BBC Sounds, including Charli XCX's Best Song Ever and Romesh Ranganathan: For The Love Of Hip Hop, with more to be announced soon.

Produced by TBI Media.

Commissioned by Rory Connolly for BBC



You, Me & R&B with Cheryl begins on BBC LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Across 12 episodes Cheryl will share stories of her youth and love for R&B music, from TLC to Beyoncé.Cheryl says: "I've always had an absolute love and passion for R&B so I'm hoping listeners are transported back and absorbed in their own nostalgia too. Music can be really healing when you're going through something painful or happy, by revisiting those moments you can take back your power, I've discovered that myself throughout the process."As a teenager Cheryl sought after the soulful melodies from the likes of Mary J Blige and Erykah Badu. Throughout the series she'll look at uncovering the root of her obsession with the genre, reflecting on childhood stories and the songs connected to those special moments.The nostalgic R&B tunes chosen by Cheryl will soundtrack some of her most prominent memories as she journeys through heartbreak, love and the songs that healed her soul.You, Me & R&B with Cheryl is the latest in a collection of new on-demand music shows curated by high-profile guests on BBC Sounds, including Charli XCX's Best Song Ever and Romesh Ranganathan: For The Love Of Hip Hop, with more to be announced soon.Produced by TBI Media.Commissioned by Rory Connolly for BBC Sounds and Radio 2.You, Me & R&B with Cheryl begins on BBC Sounds Friday 27 August, episodes will broadcast on BBC Radio 2 in October.



