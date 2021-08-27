Becky Hill Releases Debut Studio Album "Only Honest On The Weekend" Today!



15. Through The Night (ft. 220 Kid). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today show-stopping vocalist, hit making songwriter and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill released debut studio album Only Honest On The Weekend via Eko Records/ Polydor."I can't believe the moment of me releasing my debut album has finally come! I've been working towards this moment my entire career. Having a full body of work to my name, after a near decade of graft, makes me feel more accomplished than I could've ever imagined. To me this album signifies establishing myself as an artist in my own right, beyond being a contestant on The Voice and beyond being a secondary, 'featured' artist on the songs of others. I'm so thankful to everyone who has joined me on this journey and helped me ensure my dream has come to fruition - those I worked with in the studio on the album, my team, and my fans. They all have my back, and I truly appreciate that. I feel ready to take on the world right now!" - Becky HillBecky Hill's Only Honest On The Weekend features guest appearances from 220 Kid, Banx & Ranx, David Guetta, Ella Eyre, Shift K3Y, S1mba, Sigala and Topic. Becky has written or co-written every track on the album and enlisted the production skills of a broad and eclectic range of producers from Lost Boy and Billen Ted to MK, MJ Cole and MNEK.The fifteen strong tracklisting of Only Honest On The Weekend (listed in full below), encompasses Becky's string of hits released throughout 2020 and 2021, including: " Remember " which is now Certified Silver and is currently at no. 3 in the UK Official Singles chart; " Better Off Without You " ft. Shift K3Y, which is Certified Platinum after accumulating over 600,000 sales; " Heaven On My Mind ", which has accumulated over 133 Million streams globally, and is now Certified Gold; and her Spring '21 Top 40 hit, " Last Time ".Becky's brand new single, "My Heart Goes (La Di Da)", the latest to be released from Only Honest On The Weekend, is out now. It is co-written by Becky Hill and features Billboard Awards 2021 finalist, German/Croatian DJ and producer Topic.Becky Hill's debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend follows her long player Get To Know, the 2019 released 13 track collection of singles she either released herself or wrote and guest performed on. Get To Know is now certified Gold after being confirmed by Official Charts UK as one of the three biggest selling albums by a British female artist or act in 2020 and peaking at no.16 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums Chart in the US.In addition to the release of Only Honest On The Weekend, the summer sees Becky perform a string of festival dates (including Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend), ahead of embarking on her UK & Ireland headline tour in the Autumn. See below for details of all dates/shows. Tickets for Becky's headline tour are available to purchase here.With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart smashing pop songs and a reputation as a pioneer in the electronic music scene, Becky Hill is one of Britain's most in-demand musical exports of the moment. She has over 180 songs registered with ASCAP - no mean feat considering only 17% of PRS for Music's registered songwriters are female - and an impressive string of hits to her name. Having written and performed on thirteen singles which charted in the top 40 of the UK Official Singles Chart, (including two top 10 singles, one number 1 and nine platinum records), Becky has now amassed over 2 billion streams on Spotify alone, and 1 billion streams in the UK. She has over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify after being crowned the 2nd most-streamed British Female Solo Artist on Spotify UK in both 2019 and 2020."From the second I saw Becky and her talent about 10 years ago, I always knew her to be an exceptional talent. It's been beautiful to see her and her taste grow. She's an unashamed pop fan now but is also a fan of dance music, and the fact that she finally found a way of blending the two to make her own undeniable sound. It's also been amazing to see her grow as a songwriter. We've written many songs together, and I must say, beyond her incredible vocal, she has a pen that will put many to shame." - MNEK"One of the very rare queens of dance of music." - David Guetta"Statistically, she's one of the most successful artists we've ever produced and that is testament to her sheer talent. Her ability to draw for big, universally relatable hooks and her unmistakable powerful vocals are why I refer to her only as Queen Becky Hill." - Mista Jam"Becky Hill is the full package - a brilliant writer and soulful singer. I love her passion for, and knowledge of dance music which also sets her apart from her pop contemporaries - she has collaborated with the biggest and best names in the game and released anthem after anthem." - Sister Bliss"I personally feel like Becky's voice is the one of the best in the industry right now. Becky's writing and voice fits perfectly in today's dance music, and she's gonna be hard to copy which is going to keep her unique for years." - MK"Becky is one of the few artists who is loved by the underground scene as much as she is the mainstream." - DJ Zinc"Becky's catalogue of undeniable hits has cemented her reputation as one of Britain's most influential artists in the world of Dance." - Sigala"There is no voice on earth quite like Becky's… so it's no surprise she has left such an impressive and inspirational mark on the history of dance music." - Matoma.ONLY HONEST ON THE WEEKEND TRACKLISTING:1. I Got You2. Last Time3. Make It Hard To Love You4. Better Off Without You (ft. Shift K3Y)5. Remember (&David Guetta)6. Perfect People7. My Heart Goes (La Di Da) (ft. Topic)8. Could Be My Somebody (ft. S1mba)9. Business (ft. Ella Eyre)10. Waiting Not Looking11. Distance12. Lessons (ft. Banx & Ranx)13. Heaven On My Mind (with Sigala)14. Is Anybody There15. Through The Night (ft. 220 Kid).



