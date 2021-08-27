Gamedec - An Adaptive Cyberpunk Isometric RPG Is Now Available For Pre-Purchase With Time-Limited Bonus Digital Content





Gamedec is a non-combat game. But being non-combat does not mean that the game is non-violent. It's about choices and consequences, forcing players to have complicated decisions and often feel that they choose the lesser evil. Some of the choices you make will significantly impact your character's growth, and you'll have to deal with the repercussions of some choices you make early on until the endgame.



We worked on getting as close as possible to the limited only by the imagination nature of tabletop RPG. As a Gamedec, you will explore a variety of sensory worlds, from which every single one will provide a different setting, challenges characters, and art style. To name a few - Harvest Time is an inspired by free to play agriculture simulation game. Twisted and Perverted - as its name implies - is a steamy, adult-only place that attracts some shady thrill-seekers, and you, Gamedec, will have to get in with its residents to achieve your goal.



Besides the high-tech games that you will explore, there is also a real world. Not so appealing, as by the end of the 22nd century, people live trapped in gigantic cities with no nature and entertainment available. That's your place of origin, Gamedec. Warsaw City, a metropolis with luxurious upper levels and dismal and hazardous lower levels, is a unique setting and starting point for your case solving adventures.

We can't wait to share the outcome of our work - the game where every, even the smallest choice matters, and narrative is deeply branched and adapts to your playstyle and personality.



Pre-purchase Gamedec now on Epic Games Store and receive bonus items:

⦁ The Art of Gamedec

⦁ Digital

⦁ Exclusive skin of Torkil Aymore - the protagonists known from the Gamedec books saga.



So Gamedec, you can expect some assignments very soon. We'll call you! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We are Anshar Studios, and we love RPG games. By role-playing, we mean REALLY getting into the character - making it unique by making decisions along the way and following our inner-self. That's why the game that you can preorder today is a flesh and blood RPG. The role you will play is a game detective called Gamedec - a case solver for hire with a keen mind and deductive skills - attributes very useful for chasing crime and depravity in Virtual Worlds.Gamedec is a non-combat game. But being non-combat does not mean that the game is non-violent. It's about choices and consequences, forcing players to have complicated decisions and often feel that they choose the lesser evil. Some of the choices you make will significantly impact your character's growth, and you'll have to deal with the repercussions of some choices you make early on until the endgame.We worked on getting as close as possible to the limited only by the imagination nature of tabletop RPG. As a Gamedec, you will explore a variety of sensory worlds, from which every single one will provide a different setting, challenges characters, and art style. To name a few - Harvest Time is an inspired by free to play agriculture simulation game. Twisted and Perverted - as its name implies - is a steamy, adult-only place that attracts some shady thrill-seekers, and you, Gamedec, will have to get in with its residents to achieve your goal.Besides the high-tech games that you will explore, there is also a real world. Not so appealing, as by the end of the 22nd century, people live trapped in gigantic cities with no nature and entertainment available. That's your place of origin, Gamedec. Warsaw City, a metropolis with luxurious upper levels and dismal and hazardous lower levels, is a unique setting and starting point for your case solving adventures.We can't wait to share the outcome of our work - the game where every, even the smallest choice matters, and narrative is deeply branched and adapts to your playstyle and personality.Pre-purchase Gamedec now on Epic Games Store and receive bonus items:⦁ The Art of Gamedec Digital Artbook - 80 pages of exclusive content containing early art and design concepts. Soundtrack - noir-themed original score.⦁ Exclusive skin of Torkil Aymore - the protagonists known from the Gamedec books saga.So Gamedec, you can expect some assignments very soon. We'll call you!



